Connecticut Man Accused of Stealing Over $300,000 from Home Depot

EPHRATA, PA — Hippo Kiosks, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata, PA. The new bitcoin ATM is located at the Ephrata (east) “Sunoco Mini Mart” gas station at 887 E Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522. The Bitcoin ATM at Ephrata is available to the public 7 days a week, the machine is placed indoors on the right from the entrance, and is servicing the Ephrata township, Lincoln area, and the entire Lancaster county. The bitcoin ATM at Ephrata allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly using cash. To buy or sell bitcoins customers are not required to do any online pre-registrations, customers can walk to the machine with only cash and their bitcoin wallet and make a purchase. For larger purchases, the machine may prompt customers to scan their ID or insert their phone number.

EPHRATA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO