Marple Township, PA

Connecticut Man Accused of Stealing Over $300,000 from Home Depot

By MyChesCo
 2 days ago
BROOMALL, PA — A Connecticut man is accused of making over $300,000 worth of fraudulent returns with Home Depot, says the Marple Township Police Department. Officials state that in January of 2022, Marple Township Police Sergeant Nicholas Coffin met with a corporate investigator for Home Depot, who is assigned to conduct...

Comments

Makey
2d ago

Hold a second there! How he had access to such 💵 amount? Something won't add up, Isn't? 🕵Probably some other insider too, who knows?👹💵

6
sewing needles
1d ago

I’ve seen other posts that show people walking into a store, picking up some kind of merchandise and going to customer service to “return” it without the receipt. Maybe that’s how he was doing it. Regardless, he needs quite a few years in prison to think about what he did.

West Chester, PA
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
