ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Trust Teza webcam review: an appealing premium 4K webcam upgrade

By David Nield
T3.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Trust Teza webcam gives you exactly what you might expect from Trust: solid, useful hardware at an appealing price. It's one of the best webcams to consider at the moment if you're wanting to get as much as...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

First Galaxy S22 Ultra drop test reveals two major weak points of its design aesthetics

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy S22 series phones are clad in Corning's latest durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ and have a new Armor Aluminum alloy frame for added toughness. While both proved more resistant to scratches and scuffs than what we had on previous models, the ultimate phone endurance test is a drop test, and there the S22 Ultra didn't fare so well.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which phone is best?

The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra borrows from the best of the Galaxy Note and Ultra lines, but is it enough to unseat the iPhone 13 Pro Max as the top high-end flagship on the market? The Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the question that will be on the minds of many seeking flagship smartphone nirvana this year, so let’s figure out which comes out on top.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Video#Webcams#Video Quality#Software#The Trust Teza#Trust#Macos#T3#Usb
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro may get a RAM upgrade to match iPad Pro — Here's why

The iPhone 14 Pro may still be months away from its launch, but the design and hardware are already locked in place which means leakers and supply chain analysts are ready to hold forth on what they see happening with Apple's next flagship. A new rumor surfaced today from a...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple to release new MacBook Pros with M2 chip in 2022, report says

New versions of Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro are reportedly in the works. According to a Sunday newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reported on by 9to5Mac, Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro models may feature an M2 chip, but no ProMotion or mini-LED display. Both ProMotion and mini-LEDs were featured on the display...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Next 5G OnePlus phone to be unveiled next week

On February 17th, OnePlus is unveiling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The initials stand for Core Edition and the device will be a more affordable but less feature-rich version of the Nord 2. The Nord CE 2 5G is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S FE (Fan Edition) models.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Does lighting affect fps on webcams?

Lighting affects webcam videography in a similar way that lighting affects photography. Things like exposure time and shutter speed need to be taken into account, but unlike photography, or even traditional videography, we don't often have the same manual control over those settings like we do with a professional camera. That's what makes lighting so important when filming something with our webcams, even if we prefer to keep our rooms dimly lit from the glow of our PC (assuming you are all about that RGB).
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing

Webcams are practically essential these days if you’re working from home. If you’re also streaming–be that full-time or on the side–it may be even more important for you. Of course, not all webcams are made the same way. Some are marred by poor-quality components or tainted by low-resolution imagery. In fact, probably the majority leave much to be desired. However, tech company Opal has a solution to this problem: The Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam. Let’s take a closer look and see what it’s all about.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

5 things to consider when buying a new webcam setup

With many of us working from home or forming a hybrid working routine, living life through our screen has become much more commonplace. There are benefits to this, like being able to work from anywhere, not to mention the lack of a lengthy commute. With this, fewer meetings are taking place in person where there is the possibility to minimize the spread of infections through the smart implementation of video conferencing.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to choose the best webcam

There are so many webcams out there it's hard to know which one and which specs are going to make you look the best with the least effort. Here are four I really like right now, with important shopping lessons that each one embodies. The Dell UltraSharp is a fresh...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy