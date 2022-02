PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles exceeded expectations in Year 1 under coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts, finishing 9-8 to secure the final NFC wild-card playoff spot. That's pretty good considering team brass openly described 2021 as a transition year. General manager Howie Roseman said the team is now "in building mode" as the Eagles look to strengthen the roster around standouts like wide receiver DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and cornerback Darius Slay, and take advantage of having one of the best offensive lines in the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO