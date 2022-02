Kell Brook has opened up on why he was forced to change his gloves in the ring before his stoppage win over Amir Khan.Brook put on a vicious display to punish Khan over six rounds before the referee stepped in to save the Bolton fighter.The bitter rivalry has been simmering for more than a decade and took one final twist before the first bell when Brook was seen changing his gloves inside the Manchester ring.Brook has revealed how Khan’s team made a threat to him over his purse for the fight if he refused to swap out his gloves, while...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO