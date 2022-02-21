ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

This week in Kansas State tweets - February 21, 2022

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're three quarters of the way through the shortest month of the year, and it's time to take a look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. Dr. Richard Linton officially became the 15th president of Kansas State University on February 14. He replaced the retiring Gen. Richard...

247sports.com

On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan-Wisconsin fight: Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing says NCAA should get rid of handshake lines

Since the postgame fight following Michigan basketball’s loss to Wisconsin — which resulted in several suspensions, including Wolverines coach Juwan Howard — coaches around the nation have weighed in on the incident and its ensuing consequences. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing thinks it is time for change. The brawl arose out of a tense handshake line in which Howard appeared to refuse shaking Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s hand. Ewing has a solution that would do away with any related problems.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wichita Eagle

Three things we learned from Kansas State Wildcats’ ‘gut-wrenching’ 102-83 loss at KU

There was a point in the final moments of Kansas State’s humbling 102-83 loss to rival Kansas on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse when Bruce Weber couldn’t take it anymore. After watching the Jayhawks shoot 63% from three-point range and 64% from the field, he leaned forward in the visiting coach’s box and yelled the following words at his players — “have some pride.”
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Georgia Football: Why was Tua Tagovailoa wearing Bulldogs gear on Tuesday?

It took former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some time, but on Tuesday he finally came through on a bet that surely delighted Bulldogs fans everywhere. Tagovailoa was photographed wearing a Georgia shirt after making a friendly wager on the national championship game with Miami Dolphins senior director of football communications Anne Noland, a 2015 University of Georgia graduate.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Daniel Jeremiah predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 is filled with some surprises, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week. Plenty of stars shined at the Senior Bowl and they shot up the boards. Finding the next great quarterback is a huge objective for most NFL franchise, but the 2022 NFL Draft is not expected to be stocked with heavy-hitting quarterbacks. Jeremiah only has two signal-callers make the Day 1 cut.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
247Sports

Four-star Florida DB puts Penn State in top group

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) High School standout Daemon Fagan took the next step in a nationwide recruitment Monday night, announcing his favorite college options. Six weeks shy of college football's early official visit window, the four-star defensive back included Penn State within a collection of eight top schools. He listed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Quick recap: No. 5 Kansas basketball blows out Kansas State at home

No. 5 Kansas basketball blew out its in-state rival Kansas State, 102-83, on Tuesday inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks put together a prolific offensive performance, shooting 64 percent for the game. The last time KU shot above 60 percent or above in a game came on November 12, 2018. KU’s 102 points also matched a season-high (Missouri).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas City Star

Predictions, lineups, time, TV for Kansas State Wildcats basketball at Kansas Jayhawks

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM), KCSP (610 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 202-94. The Jayhawks have won six games in a row, 14 of the last 15 meetings and 63 of the last 69 with the last Wildcat victory 74-67 on Feb. 5, 2019 in Manhattan. … KU is 51-18 versus K-State at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won 15 in a row versus the Wildcats at Allen. KSU’s last win in Allen was 59-55 on Jan. 14, 2006. … Bill Self is 37-6 versus K-State as KU coach. … Kansas has 22 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons dating to 1989-90. ... KU has 11 league wins for the 28th-consecutive season, a streak which started in 1995 and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. ... Kansas is 18-1 when leading at halftime. ... Kansas’ had 38 defensive rebounds in Saturday’s win at West Virginia. It marked a new season high. The previous high of 35 was set against Baylor on Feb. 5. ... Senior Mitch Lightfoot has played in 154 games. He holds the school record for most games played, previously held by Danny Manning (147, 1985-88).. ... Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures in 71 career games and has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season and 21 games in his career. ... David McCormack has scored in double figures 15 games this season. He has had 10 or more rebounds in seven games. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Duke basketball win at Virginia hurts NCAA Tournament chances for Cavaliers

That Duke was even in the game on that point was a testament both to its defense — Mark Williams protected the paint with 10 rebounds and four blocks — and to reserve guard Jeremy Roach, whose 15 points didn't just lead the Blue Devils, but also set a season-high for the sophomore guard. And that helped the Blue Devils survive not just Clark's performance, but also a combined 3-for-16 night from Duke stars Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore.
VIRGINIA STATE
LJWORLD

Game Day Breakdown: No. 5 Kansas basketball vs. Kansas State

No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (22-4 overall, 11-2 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (14-12 overall, 6-8 Big 12) The Jayhawks all remember clearly how hot Kansas State guard Nijel Pack was in the first half of the first meeting between the Jayhawks and Wildcats. The 6-foot sophomore from Indianapolis scored...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas State Weekend Recruiting Recap: February 19, 2022

News and notes from around the K-State recruiting trail as the Wildcats and other programs entertained numerous prospects over the weekend. Let's go back to Friday and revisit Alex Mota's pledge to Iowa first. A Hawkeye lean for some time now, it should be noted that K-State was actually the...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: USF vs. ECU

East Carolina (13-13, 4-10 AAC) hosts USF (7-19, 2-10) on Wednesday inside Minges Coliseum. Tip-off set for 7 pm ET on ESPN+. RJ Felton and JJ Miles are out again tonight for ECU. ECU starting five:. TRW. Newton. Reyes. Jackson. Debaut. Okay, can someone explain to me how Suggs is...
COLLEGE SPORTS

