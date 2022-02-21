An Arctic air mass has taken hold of Colorado

An Arctic cold front has dropped into Colorado and will stick around for the next several days!

There was a mix sun and clouds Monday morning, with highs reaching 55 degrees by midday. Temperatures dropped rapidly during the early afternoon as the cold front rolled in from the north. This will be the last time we are above freezing until Saturday afternoon.

Snow is now developing in the mountains and will pick up in intensity tonight. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday morning. Accumulations of 8 to 16 inches of snow can be expected in the mountains mainly west of the Divide.

The snow will be much lighter on the plains for the next few days. Periods of snow can be expected in the Denver metro area off and on through Wednesday. Total snowfall should be around 2 to 5 inches across the Denver metro area by Wednesday night.

Bitterly cold arctic air will be the main impact for Denver and the eastern plains with temperatures near zero Tuesday morning and only in the high single digits or lower teens Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be bitter cold with subzero morning lows and highs in the teens. Periods of light snow or flurries can be expected.

Thursday will stay quite cold with lows near zero and highs around 20 degrees.

The cold will begin to ease on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 30 degrees. Temperatures will finally get above freezing on Saturday with readings in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be dry and mild with highs in the upper 40s and Monday of next week will finally return to the 50s!

