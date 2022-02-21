ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Here’s what ‘equity’ means to Mesa County students who have experienced discrimination

By Sharon Sullivan
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcgTs_0eKaD6Tx00

Two 16-year-old Palisade High School students — Maya McDaniel and Charlotte Allen — thanked school board members at the Feb. 15 Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting for not firing school Superintendent Diana Sirko, Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill, and the director of equity and inclusion, Tracy Gallegos.

The school board addressed “rumors” of firings in a statement following a Feb. 7 executive session, saying the board had no intention of firing anyone, but was simply reviewing contracts of three top administrators.

Hundreds of Sirko, Hill and Gallegos supporters rallied outside two executive sessions the board held in February to review the three contracts. Many expected that Mesa County’s new conservative majority school board bloc intended to follow in Douglas County’s footsteps — that county’s newly elected conservative school board fired its superintendent without cause earlier this month. (Hill has been hired to replace Sirko when she retires in June.)

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Mesa County resident Cindy Ficklin, a former educator and a current Grand Junction real estate agent, posted a message on social media that may have fueled such assumptions. The post — which has since been deleted — said, “ATTENTION to all superintendents across the country, WE REALLY ARE taking our schools back!! We did it in 9 school districts across Colorado! Including this one in Douglas County. To the superintendents: keep on advocating for masking and teaching CRT anti-Americanism and Marxism in our schools — and we will fire your ass!”

Ficklin took down her post because it was misconstrued as talking about Mesa County, which wasn’t the case, she said in an interview.

“Across the country the next step is to decide if superintendents will act in accordance with new conservative school board missions or not. If not, those superintendents — like Douglas County — will likely find themselves out of a job,” Ficklin said. “Brian Hill is trying to work with our new conservative School Board and that’s what we want.”

Ficklin applied last year for the superintendent position when Sirko announced she would retire in 2022. Several people who attended the recent rallies in support of the three administrators speculated that the new board wanted to replace Hill with Ficklin. However, Ficklin said she doesn’t want the job.

“I’m not interested now,” she said. “I don’t think Brian Hill needs to be replaced.”

Building bridges

Conservative school boards have gone after school leadership nationwide for pandemic masking policies and the perceived teaching of critical race theory. Both “CTR” and the term “equity” have become buzz words that have riled up conservative community members.

Colorado Newsline reached out to Gallegos, the equity and inclusion director, in Mesa County to learn the meaning of, and need for, equity in the schools. Newsline also interviewed four Palisade High School students about their involvement with their student-led Equity Council.

“Equity and inclusion programs are really about bringing opportunities and access and support to all students,” said Gallegos, who prior to his current position, was regional director for Migrant Education Program, with an office in Grand Junction. “A lot of kids walk through our doors and are not where they need to be,” as a result of things not in their control.

For example, “I read to my children — even in the womb,” he said. “So, they have that solid foundation. Some kids don’t have that. Their parents don’t like to read. Or, they don’t have books, or there’s no dedicated reading time with parents. Some children have significant advantages so we can’t teach the same.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdcMT_0eKaD6Tx00

Tracy Gallegos, director of equity and inclusion for the Mesa County Valley School District, talks with members of the student-led Equity Council during a rally outside an executive session of the school board at R-5 High School on Feb. 7, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline)

Educational experts say it’s necessary to gain cultural proficiency to reach kids who come from impoverished families, are from a different culture, or otherwise are outside the mainstream culture. Educators need to understand their students better so they can connect with them, Gallegos said.

Also, it’s good for teachers to understand their own biases, their own experiences, he added.

Gallegos serves kids who use various student services such as special education, mental health, and migrant education. He meets with district leadership to help plan professional learning opportunities, works with community partners, is involved with strategic planning approved by the Board of Education, works with human resources on diversity hiring and retention goals, and he teaches evening and summer classes for teachers to learn about classroom management and how to build bridges with different cultures within a classroom.

“We want everyone to feel valued,” he said.

However, terms like “cultural proficiency” and “equity” have been scrutinized by some community members who allege something more nefarious is occurring than leveling the current learning field.

Ficklin, who talked with Newsline regarding her above-mentioned post, said, “Teachers have taught kids that they should feel ashamed for their white skins. We’ve had a couple of teachers that have taught that. It’s why we flipped the school board.”

However, Ficklin declined to give names of teachers who allegedly teach kids to feel guilty, nor would Ficklin divulge the names of families accusing them of doing so.

Gallegos said he’s heard “that rhetoric” and that it’s been used strategically to criticize public education. It’s not the intention of educators to make anyone feel guilty, he said.

“If you look at state standards it’s our professional responsibility to help students understand accurately what happened in our own and the world’s history,” he said. “It’s not to make kids with European ancestry feel guilty. But to help them understand mistakes we made as a younger nation so as not to repeat mistakes.

“Now we’re to the point of seeing laws passed nationwide where schools are instructed to not teach history — that’s scary.”

Student-led Equity Council

McDaniel and Allen, along with fellow Equity Council members Mia De Villegas-Decker, 16, and Kiera Stephen, 15, are enrolled in the district’s rigorous international baccalaureate degree program at Palisade High School. As members of the equity club’s executive council, the girls meet two or three times a week to talk and plan actions promoting equity for all students. Thanks to their efforts there’s now a gender-neutral bathroom on campus, making some students feel safer.

“I was overwhelmed by the blatant racism of my classmates,” McDaniel said. “I was surprised it existed at the high school. People here have to pretend to be straight (if they’re not). I hear a lot of slurs hurled at people in the hallways.”

De Villegas-Decker said she was often told by middle-school classmates that she couldn’t do anything because of her race and the fact she’s a girl.

“I was also told to go back to Mexico hundreds of times — especially during 2016” — even though her family is not from Mexico. Her clinical psychiatrist father is originally from Bolivia, and her mother, a paralegal, is from Nicaragua.

Stephen moved with her family to Grand Junction from Eagle County just before her freshman year. She said she was surprised to witness “blatant homophobia and racism” at the high school.

“To be honest, I didn’t feel completely safe here,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uk7Az_0eKaD6Tx00

Mesa County School Board President Andrea Haitz visits with Palisade High School sophomores Charlotte Allen, middle, and Mia De Villegas-Decker during a break at a Feb. 15, 2022, board meeting. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline)

Stephen said she learned about the Equity Council and joined the club during her sophomore year.

“It felt good doing something about the negativity, racism, homophobia I felt coming in,” she said.

Stephen said she has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and has often been called “retard” and other derogatory names at school.

“One of our goals (of the Equity Council) is to create a more equitable learning environment for people with learning disabilities,” said Allen.

McDaniel said she found in both her middle and high schools that it is socially acceptable to mock anyone with disabilities.

“At Palisade High School, kids do the Donald Trump thing (with hand gestures and belittling comments) mocking people with disabilities,” McDaniel said. “It took me off guard.”

The club intends to address any form of inequity that causes students harm, she said. Gallegos said adults can start by setting a good example.

“I really do think everyone can agree we can get better serving our kids,” he said. “Our kids have gone through a lot in the past few years and we really need the adults to come together and model love and compassion so they’ll know everyone is supporting them — so they can start learning. When adults are so divided they don’t feel safe to be learners. We need to model how to act. I don’t think that’s controversial.”

And yet, Gallegos has received numerous threats since he started the job in 2021. As a result, his wife has experienced difficulty sleeping, and his children have been targeted with false claims on social media.

“I’ve been in education a long time and I’ve never had any kind of negativity directed towards me,” he said. “When people try to discredit you and what you do, and put your family down it’s a whole different kind of stress.”

“Critics of ‘equity’ need to realize we’re a public school,” he said. “We are mindful in creating an inclusive environment where kids feel safe. It benefits all the kids to have an overall safe atmosphere.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Here’s what ‘equity’ means to Mesa County students who have experienced discrimination appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 7

IronAltar
18h ago

Reject "equity" and Demand Equality.We all start on the same starting line; where you end up is up to YOU!

Reply
3
Related
Colorado Newsline

Coloradans convicted of DUIs could get licenses reinstated sooner under proposed law

After a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Coloradans aren’t supposed to be able to drive for at least 30 days. A driver’s license is typically revoked for nine months after a first offense, though people can apply for reinstatement with an interlock device after one month. But many people get […] The post Coloradans convicted of DUIs could get licenses reinstated sooner under proposed law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado to delay clean-trucks rule to 2023, frustrating environmentalists again

Last August, amid Colorado’s worst summer for air quality in over a decade, environmental groups petitioned state officials to fast-track consideration of a proposal to reduce trucking emissions, only to have their proposals swiftly batted down. Garry Kaufman, then-director of the state’s Air Pollution Control Division, said moving adoption of the so-called Advanced Clean Trucks […] The post Colorado to delay clean-trucks rule to 2023, frustrating environmentalists again appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Federal reform is needed to protect Coloradans from oil industry messes

Coloradans are proud of our public lands. We enjoy them in our free time, they’re critical to the economy, and they’re an important part of our state’s identity. We’ve always been careful about how we allow private companies to operate on them. Unfortunately, companies that drill for oil and gas on public lands don’t always […] The post Federal reform is needed to protect Coloradans from oil industry messes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Internment camp Amache set to join national park system with Senate bill passage

A site in southeastern Colorado where thousands of people, mostly Japanese Americans, were interned during World War II will soon be preserved by the federal government to help future generations remember the shameful period of American history. The U.S. Senate voted Monday night to pass the Amache National Historic Site Act, which will designate the […] The post Internment camp Amache set to join national park system with Senate bill passage appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GRANADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Mesa, CO
Douglas County, CO
Society
Mesa County, CO
Society
Douglas County, CO
Government
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Newsline

Open-carry gun ban at drop boxes, polling centers advances in Colorado Legislature

A legislative committee hearing on four Colorado voting-related bills — most of them doomed from the start — became a microcosm of national partisan rhetoric around elections, lasting into the evening on Valentine’s Day. Monday’s meeting of the House State, Civic, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee became an opportunity for outnumbered Republican state lawmakers and […] The post Open-carry gun ban at drop boxes, polling centers advances in Colorado Legislature appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Toxic air pollutants targeted in proposed bill from Colorado Democrats

A coalition of Colorado environmental and community groups on Monday unveiled the next step in a years-long effort to close what they say are gaps in federal regulation that have left low-income communities and people of color especially vulnerable to toxic air pollution. Legislation set to be introduced by Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly […] The post Toxic air pollutants targeted in proposed bill from Colorado Democrats appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado schools soon can treat COVID like a routine disease, health officials say

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Just weeks after Colorado schools were straining under the omicron wave, state public health officials say that soon they can start treating COVID more like other communicable diseases, such as flu and norovirus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the […] The post Colorado schools soon can treat COVID like a routine disease, health officials say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases

In mid-December, Texas’ highest criminal court revoked the state attorney general’s ability to use his office to prosecute election-related cases without the request of a district or county attorney. In an 8-1 opinion, the all-Republican court weakened Attorney General Ken Paxton’s power to independently go after perpetrators of voter fraud, a problem he says is […] The post State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Learning Disabilities#School Districts#Racism#Palisade High School#Mesa County Valley School#Board Of Education#Crt
Colorado Newsline

CDC to update federal masking guidance in coming weeks

WASHINGTON — The federal government will likely update its guidance on masking and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the coming weeks as the omicron surge continues to wane, U.S. public health officials indicated Wednesday.  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing that the agency will continue looking […] The post CDC to update federal masking guidance in coming weeks appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Electricity today is like Colorado’s road network a century ago

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. Imagine life in Colorado before direct flights to ski towns, before the interstate highways or even two-lane paved highways. In 1922, the most expedient way to drive from Denver to Grand Junction was through Buena Vista. In winter, even that was impossible. No Continental Divide crossings were plowed […] The post Electricity today is like Colorado’s road network a century ago appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 16,000 student borrowers would receive millions in loan repayments, after the department found that four private for-profit institutions made misleading claims about their job placement rates. “The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and […] The post Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLLEGES
Colorado Newsline

Jan. 6 videos said to show Colorado election denier Shawn Smith clashing with police

Sedition Hunters, a group that assists law enforcement searching for people who allegedly committed crimes during the Jan. 6 insurrection, on Saturday identified Colorado “election integrity” activist Shawn Smith in videos from the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and named him a “person of interest.” The development follows a Newsline investigation that identified Smith […] The post Jan. 6 videos said to show Colorado election denier Shawn Smith clashing with police appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Colorado Newsline

Far-right election deniers gather for ’emergency’ Castle Rock meeting after Tina Peters’ arrest

A who’s who of leading figures in Colorado’s far-right election denial movement gathered in Castle Rock on Thursday night for a lengthy town hall meeting that featured a host of baseless conspiracy theories and at least one threat of political violence. The “emergency” meeting, organized by right-wing activist and FEC United founder Joe Oltmann, came […] The post Far-right election deniers gather for ’emergency’ Castle Rock meeting after Tina Peters’ arrest appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado school transparency bill linked to national groups battling ‘critical race theory’

The words “critical race theory” don’t appear anywhere in the six pages of House Bill 22-1066, legislation introduced in the Colorado General Assembly last month by Republican state Rep. Tim Geitner of El Paso County. But a network of local and national groups backing the bill say that’s precisely what it’s about. Lawmakers in at […] The post Colorado school transparency bill linked to national groups battling ‘critical race theory’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

All Colorado children could get free school meals under proposed law

A group of Democratic state lawmakers and coalition of advocacy groups want to permanently provide free breakfast and lunch in schools for all K-12 students, regardless of income levels. “By providing healthy school meals free for all public school students, we will take away the stigma and embarrassment that has been a regular part of […] The post All Colorado children could get free school meals under proposed law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

The unseen impact of COVID on Colorado’s young adults

Trying to maintain her mental health is not new for Ava V. Marie, 23, who first saw a therapist when she was 10, but the pandemic has made the struggle worse.  Marie was working as a bartender in Nashville — one of her favorite jobs of all time — when COVID-19 first hit and she […] The post The unseen impact of COVID on Colorado’s young adults appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday sent the president a three-week government funding bill that gives negotiators more time to reach agreement on a full-year spending package — avoiding a potential shutdown just one day away. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told States Newsroom that negotiators can wrap up […] The post U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

The war on drugs failed. Don’t try it again.

The tragic rise in overdose deaths from fentanyl and other opiates deserves urgent attention from Colorado leaders. Evidence-based harm reduction policies — such as free and widespread access to naloxone, public education regarding the risks of fentanyl, free testing supplies like fentanyl test strips, and supervised use sites — will save lives. Paired with productive […] The post The war on drugs failed. Don’t try it again. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Manure leaks into Iowa creek from new ‘green’ facility

This story originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch.  A new facility in northwest Iowa that was built to create environmentally friendly fuel from cow manure polluted a creek last week when it leaked an estimated 376,000 gallons of manure water, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure digester near Rock Valley […] The post Manure leaks into Iowa creek from new ‘green’ facility appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IOWA STATE
Colorado Newsline

3 poll numbers that should scare Democrats. And 3 that should give some hope.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. If the central argument for President Joe Biden’s election in 2020 was his competence and decades of experience in Washington, three numbers in a new nationwide Quinnipiac University poll are a warning shot for the White House and Democrats as they look to hold their majorities in the U.S. House and […] The post 3 poll numbers that should scare Democrats. And 3 that should give some hope. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

954
Followers
733
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy