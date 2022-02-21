Will Romanowski is the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Feb. 14-20

LAMP's Will Romanowski was voted Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week for the third week of February.

Romanowski, a senior on the baseball team, threw a no-hitter against Jeff Davis. He received 2,887 votes, 53.81% of the total. St. James wrestler Logan Hartson finished secon

Voting closed Thursday at noon.

Austin Cross, basketball, Pike Liberal Arts

Scored 31 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, in a 91-49 win over Morgan Academy in the AISA Class AAA championship game Feb. 14

Kaden Masters, soccer, Holtville

Scored five goals in a 7-1 victory over Hokes Bluff on Feb. 19

Ketwan Reeves, basketball, Jeff Davis

Scored 31 points and hit five 3-pointers in a 63-60 loss to Smiths Station in the AHSAA Class 7A regional semifinals on Feb. 16

Logan Hartson, wrestling, St. James

Won the Class 1A-4A state championship at 120 pounds at the AHSAA state meet Feb. 19, beating Cleburne County's Austen Mayfield by 6-3 decision

Finished the season with a 41-3 record

Matthew Kitchens, baseball, Macon East

Threw a five-inning shutout in an 11-0 win over Abbeville Christian on Feb. 15, striking out six and giving up two hits; also went 2-for-4 at the plate

Went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three stolen bases in a 13-1 win over Crenshaw Christian on Feb. 14

Will Romanowski, baseball, LAMP

Pitched a no-hitter in a 16-0 win over Jeff Davis on Feb. 18, striking out nine batters in four innings on just 58 pitches

Only allowed one runner due to a dropped third strike

