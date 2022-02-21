Mya Holt is the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week Feb. 14-20

Wetumpka's Mya Holt was voted Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week for the third week of February,

Holt, a sophomore on the softball team, received 11,201 votes, or 50.14% of the total. She beat out Pike Road soccer player Delaney Hawthorne in second.

Alexis Andrews, basketball, Park Crossing

Scored 33 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and dished out four assists in a 76-40 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Feb. 17, leading the Thunderbirds to their first-ever AHSAA regional final

Had 24 points and eight rebounds in a 75-60 win over Opelika on Feb. 14 in the Class 6A sub-regional

Ava Card, basketball, St. James

Scored 26 points to lead the Trojans to a 48-17 Class 4A sub-regional victory over Straughn on Feb. 14

Had 12 points and nine rebounds in a 47-31 regional semifinal victory over Bibb County on Feb. 19

Delaney Hawthorne, soccer, Pike Road

Scored four goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Alabama Christian on Feb. 15

Lindsey Brown, basketball, Edgewood Academy

Scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished six assists in a 60-46 win over Sparta Academy in the AISA Class AA championship game on Feb. 14, the first-ever state title for the Wildcats

Mya Holt, softball, Wetumpka

Pitched a one-hit shutout over five innings in an 8-0 win over Opp on Feb. 19

Homered and drove in two runs in a 6-4 win over Enterprise on Feb. 19

Takya Norman, basketball, Carver

Scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Wolverines beat Hueytown, 43-35, in the Class 6A regional semifinal on Feb. 17; also had three steals and helped hold Hueytown to 11-of-49 shooting

