Montgomery, AL

Mya Holt is the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week Feb. 14-20

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 11 days ago

Wetumpka's Mya Holt was voted Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week for the third week of February,

Holt, a sophomore on the softball team, received 11,201 votes, or 50.14% of the total. She beat out Pike Road soccer player Delaney Hawthorne in second.

To nominate a player for a future athlete of the week poll, email jshames@gannett.com. DO NOT SEND VOTES TO THIS ADDRESS.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items at any time, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closed Thursday at noon.

AHSAA BASKETBALL: Scores, schedules for River Region teams at regionals

LAST WEEK: Top high school performers from around the Montgomery area

Alexis Andrews, basketball, Park Crossing

  • Scored 33 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and dished out four assists in a 76-40 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Feb. 17, leading the Thunderbirds to their first-ever AHSAA regional final
  • Had 24 points and eight rebounds in a 75-60 win over Opelika on Feb. 14 in the Class 6A sub-regional

PARK CROSSING : McDonald's All-America nominees Alexis Andrews and Kelsie Thomas star for Thunderbirds

Ava Card, basketball, St. James

  • Scored 26 points to lead the Trojans to a 48-17 Class 4A sub-regional victory over Straughn on Feb. 14
  • Had 12 points and nine rebounds in a 47-31 regional semifinal victory over Bibb County on Feb. 19

Delaney Hawthorne, soccer, Pike Road

  • Scored four goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Alabama Christian on Feb. 15

Lindsey Brown, basketball, Edgewood Academy

LINDSEY BROWN: Family is a driving force for Edgewood multi-sport star

Mya Holt, softball, Wetumpka

  • Pitched a one-hit shutout over five innings in an 8-0 win over Opp on Feb. 19
  • Homered and drove in two runs in a 6-4 win over Enterprise on Feb. 19

Takya Norman, basketball, Carver

  • Scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Wolverines beat Hueytown, 43-35, in the Class 6A regional semifinal on Feb. 17; also had three steals and helped hold Hueytown to 11-of-49 shooting

CARVER GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines haven't lost a step despite coaching change right before season

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Mya Holt is the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week Feb. 14-20

