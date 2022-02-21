ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue to host African leader conference in June

By News Reports
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University has been selected to host the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

As an institute partner, Purdue's International Programs in Agriculture (IPIA) will begin hosting 25 of Africa’s emerging business leaders in mid-June for a six-week leadership institute, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, according to a release from Purdue.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, a program under the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), empowers young African leaders through, "academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities and local community engagement," said Purdue's release.

"Engaging with the Fellows and jointly exploring and overcoming the challenges, particularly for African women, in local innovation and entrepreneurship, has the potential to open great new opportunities to self-build a more sustainable, more equitable and more resilient future for the participants' home countries,” Christian Butzke, professor of food science, said in the release. “It is with great pride and anticipation that Purdue can both contribute to and learn from these exchanges."

Since 2014, the U.S. Department of State has supported nearly 5,100 Mandela Washington Fellows from across Sub-Saharan Africa to further develop leadership skills and foster connections with U.S. professionals, the release says.

"The cohort of Fellows located at Purdue will be part of a group of 700 Mandela Washington Fellows hosted at 27 educational institutions across the United States," the release says. "After their Leadership Institutes, Fellows will participate in the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where they will take part in networking and panel discussions with each other and with U.S. leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors."

After the Summit, up to 100 competitively selected fellows will take part in four weeks of professional development with nongovernmental U.S. organizations, private companies and government agencies.

“The Washington Mandela Fellows are high energy and eager to learn how to make their businesses more profitable,” Gary Burniske, Purdue’s MWF academic director and assistant director for program development in IPIA, said in the release. “These young women and men are excited about exploring collaborations with the Purdue community and its stakeholders where Africans and Americans can establish cultural and economic ties for their mutual benefit.”

Some highlights of the Purdue program are:

  • Fellows will connect with local businesses and volunteers through collaborative projects and site visits.
  • Fellows will have the opportunity to give back to the local community through service opportunities being planned at NICHES Land Trust, Food Finders, Habitat for Humanity and TLCH Homeless Services.
  • You can meet the fellows at different events throughout the summer such as Taste of Tippecanoe, Indiana Fiddlers Gathering and Mosey Down Main Street.

"...while the most direct beneficiaries of this outstanding program are the Fellows themselves, the connections they make while they are on campus — especially to academic and business leaders — provide a range of opportunities for future public and private partnerships and collaborations,” Gerald Shively, associate dean and director of IPIA, said.


