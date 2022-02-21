ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Champ! Madison's Lyndsee Young captures historic girls wrestling state title

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 8 days ago

HILLIARD — Move over Nate Yetzer. You have company.

On Sunday, Madison senior Lyndsee Young became the second state champion in program history by capturing the 140-pound Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls wrestling state title to join Yetzer as the only two wrestlers to win state titles as Rams.

After winning a district title last week, Young came in with a top seed in the 140-pound bracket and cruised to the finals. She opened the state tournament on Saturday with a pin of Sallie Wesselman of Bethel-Tate in 1:19 before pinning Kelcey Dew of Delaware Hayes in 5:40 to advance to the semifinals on Sunday.

Young, who entered Day 2 of the tournament 20-1 against fellow female competitors, drew Alicia Coleman of Olentangy Orange in the semifinals and earned a dramatic win via pin in 3:08 to advance to the state title match.

Young then outlasted Warren's Kylee Tait 7-4 in the final to finish the year 22-1 against female competition. She will wrestle in this weekend's sectional tournament against males, against whom she is 8-9 this season.

Young is the first female state qualifier in Madison wrestling history and is just the 29th state qualifier since 1980 for the Rams. She is also just the 16th state placer, joining, among others, Yetzer, the 2000 state champion at 145; Josh Speelman, a three-time state placer at 125 and 135; and Nate Barrett, a third-place finisher at 182.

She will join the long list of greats on the wall in the wrestling room and have her photo placed alongside the best of the best to ever walk through the doors.

Madison Wrestling State Placers

Jim Burch, 1965, 120 pounds, 4th

Mike Owens, 1973, 138 pounds, 3rd

Greg Allen, 1992, 112 pounds, 6th

Dinos Algelas, 1995, 160 pounds, 4th

Roger Merrel, 1998, 125 pounds, 4th

Nate Yetzer, 1999, 140 pounds, 2nd

Nate Yetzer, 2000, 145 pounds, State Champ

Josh Speelman, 2006, 125 pounds, 4th

Josh Speelman, 2007, 135 pounds, 8th

Josh Speelman, 2008, 135 pounds, 2nd

Justin Yetzer, 2008, 140 pounds, 7th

Leconte Merrell II, 2016, 132 pounds, 7th

Sean Williams, 2016, Heavyweight, 8th

Carson Speelman, 2017, 138 pounds, 6th

Nate Barrett, 2021, 182 pounds, 3rd

Trenton Osborne, 2021, 195 pounds, 5th

Lyndsee Young, 2022, 140 pounds, State Champ

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: State Champ! Madison's Lyndsee Young captures historic girls wrestling state title

