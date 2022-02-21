ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYFW: TOMBOGO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion designer Tommy Bogo presented TOMBOGO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on February 11th, as a part of recently finished New York Fashion Week. The Outside the Box collection was inroduced as a hologram presentation, the first ever at NYFW. The brand pushes the concept...

Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Adds Sparkle to Her Step in Flared Crystal Heels at Tory Burch’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gives sophisticated-chic energy for fashion week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted at the Tory Burch fall 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Monday while wearing a look that brought some sparkle. For the outfit, Holmes donned a double-breasted white trench coat that featured structured shoulders for a refined appearance. Under it, she wore a brown sweater dress that added a nice pop of color. She accessorized with a black and cream Tory Burch handbag that was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Carries Summer Shoes into Winter with Tights at Ulla Johnson’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes just proved summer footwear can easily be worn in the wintertime—even during a snowstorm—while attending Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The runway event, held at the New York Public Library, also featured a star-studded front row including Holmes, Sarita Choudhury and Huma Abedin. For the occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star fashionably arrived in a black parka. The utilitarian garment featured elegant elements like a waist tie and puffed sleeves, bringing it instant femininity. Holmes smartly paired the piece with a knee-length skirt, creating a monochrome moment that was tough but sweet. In true...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Takes Miami in Tropical Lace Slip Dress and Strappy Sandals for Michael Kors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid shared a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Kors’ latest campaign, straight from Miami. While lounging on a dais, the supermodel wore a lacy white slip dress. The summer-ready style featured thin straps, as well as a nude lining and lace in the shapes of palm leaves. Hadid’s look was complete with gold bangles and hoop earrings, as well as a bright red version of Kors’ Greenwich handbag. The $298 style included a structured leather silhouette and gold chain handle. “@michaelkors...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Julia Fox Dominates New York Fashion Week Runway Just Hours After Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Watch: Julia Fox Says She's NOT Dating Kanye "Ye" West for Clout. All of the lights were on Julia Fox at New York Fashion Week. Just hours after confirming her split from Kanye "Ye" West, the 32-year-old actress stole the show during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress with cutouts and her hair slicked back into a bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam in Plunging Goddess-Inspired Dress and Gets Photobombed By Her Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen brought glam to her Goddess-inspired ensemble in her latest Instagram post. The cookbook author managed to make a simple ensemble into a head-turning look in the photo. The outfit featured an all-white Proenza Schouler gown which boasted a plunging neckline and flowy loose fit. The sleeveless dress draped down to her ankles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) When it came to shoes, Teigen decided to forgo the footwear to complete the goddess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Helen Flanagan blows fans away in sassy Primark outfit

How incredible did Helen Flanagan look at the weekend? The stunning mother-of-three took to Instagram wearing a pink and black check top and skirt combo, which looked seriously expensive. But it wasn't - it actually came from Primark!. Yes, you read that right. Helen also added a pair of super...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Does After-Dark Dressing in Dangerous Thigh-Highs

Date night season may have firmly arrived, but whether you’re dressing up for dinner with that special someone, or simply out for a good time with pals to celebrate the end of dry January, what better way to do after-dark chic than in some killer boots? While you’re at it, make them extreme thigh-highs. Dua Lipa has clearly got the right idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Get to Know the Celebrity Kids Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Watch: Megan Fox at Moschino, Amelia Hamlin Models: Scenes From NYFW. You may just very well see a familiar face at New York Fashion Week. While household names like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid continue to dominate the runway, there's a new batch of celebrity kids who are hot on their heels to become the next It-model. More than 30 years after the term "supermodel" was coined, a new generation of catwalkers are quickly taking over the fashion world and popping up everywhere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Yes, Fashion Week Still Matters — Just Not the Way It Used to

"NYFW is dead" is a refrain that always seems to find its way onto social media every February and September. This year, that three-word statement seems to be louder than ever. For the Spring / Summer 2022 season, several legacy brands and designers, like Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Oscar de la Renta, who at one point defined the New York fashion scene, have decided to cancel their shows. While some have cited Covid-19 and supply chain issues as the reason for skipping the season's biggest stage, others, like The Row, are simply moving their shows to different cities like Paris and Milan. This month, New York will host fewer than 50 in-person shows within the four official days of the calendar. In a typical pre-pandemic season, that number would be over 100 spread across an entire week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection. The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number, hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

