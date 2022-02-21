ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trainee Truck Driver Sues Western Express Over Alleged Assault

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Western Express Inc., a...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Man Sues CarMax Over Alleged ADA Violations

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. CarMax was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action, brought by Matthew N. Pope P.C. on behalf of Michael Estrada, alleges physical access barriers at a Columbus, Georgia, facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00559, Estrada v. Carmax Auto Superstores, Inc.
COLUMBUS, GA
Law.com

Woman Sues BSC Trucking Over Personal Injury Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court on behalf of Jean Perry. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, takes aim at BSC Trucking Inc., Southern Insurance Company and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00025, Perry v. Bsc Trucking, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Woman Sues Fame Enterprises Over Car Crash Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Fame Enterprises Inc., Frank Jackson and Mark Jeffrey Jackson to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Angela T. Gore on behalf of Celestine Fletcher. The case is 4:22-cv-00043, Fletcher v. Jackson et al.
LAW
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Mercury News

He killed their mother but can still block daughters’ adoption, court says

An Ohio man’s consent will still be required for the adoption of his children, even though he is in prison for killing their mother, the state’s Supreme Court ruled. His late wife’s parents are attempting to adopt the two girls, whom they have raised since the murder. They had argued that, under Ohio law, the father’s consent is not required because he has had little or no contact with his daughters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Truck Drivers#Personal Injury#Trainee#Lawyers#Fisher Phillips#Western Express Inc#The Mcarthur Law Firm#Law Com Radar
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Missing autistic woman found raped and murdered after family hit out at police over slow search

A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman. According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family. The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Aunt Arrested, 9-Year-Old Charged With Assault After Allegedly Beating 4-Year-Old Brother to Death With Broomstick

A 9-year-old girl has been charged with assault after she allegedly beat her 4-year-old brother to death using a broomstick, ABC News reports. Court records reveal Yolanda Coale, 53, the deceased boy’s aunt and legal guardian, heard children screaming on Thursday as she woke up. Coale told officers she discovered the 9-year-old girl beating the 4-year-old with a broomstick. When officers arrived at the Mobile, Alabama residence, they found the boy injured and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOBILE, AL
Complex

Family of 13-Year-Old Florida Girl Sues School and Instagram After Arrest for False Accusations of Online Threats

The family of a 13-year-old Florida girl falsely accused of making violent threats against her school on social media is suing several parties who they claim are at fault. ABC News reports eighth-grader Nia Whims was arrested on Nov. 19 after a fellow student impersonated her on Instagram and threatened the school. She was kept in a juvenile detention center for 11 days, through Thanksgiving.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drugs, weapons 'smuggled to prisoners by drone'

The Shawshank Redemption it isn't. Prisoners at the Lee Correctional Institution need not know an Ellis Redding - the prison contraband smuggler of Stephen King's novel - inmates can simply get drugs, candy and weapons delivered to the Bishopville, South Carolina facility by drone. But now as many as 20...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy