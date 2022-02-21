ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Mayor backs state bill that would require violent offenders to serve entire sentence

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Some of the offenses the bill applies to include aggravated assault, attempted first degree murder where the victim suffers serious bodily injury, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement about a new Tennessee bill that would impose stricter punishments for violent crimes.

In his weekly address, Strickland bemoaned the ‘constant struggle with weak state laws’ that govern sentences for violent crimes.

He said the average time served for someone convicted of attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury is 5.7 years, something he called ‘frustrating.’

Strickland some potential relief could be on the horizon from the state legislature.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton introduced a bill that would require adults convicted after July 1, 2022 on any of 14 specific felony offenses to serve 100% of their sentence.

Some of the offenses the bill applies to include aggravated assault, attempted first degree murder where the victim suffers serious bodily injury, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Strickland said although he is a ‘firm believer in second chances’ and helping people who want to turn their lives around, he said he also believes there should be significant consequences for people who commit violent crimes.

His address also mentioned his belief that there should be an alternative to prison for non-violent offenders.

Brian Delavega
1d ago

Well that’s good…we need to do something!!! The rate we’re shooting each other here in Memphis just keeps getting higher every year. I’ve lived in Orange Mound since the early 80’s and our little community that we started and took SO MUCH pride in has been destroyed over the years by, what I can only call, a corrosion of our culture. The things our young men and boys champion are leading them to the penitentiary or to their early death. All I hear from them is that their first job is trying to be the next Pablo Escobar or Scarface and their 2nd job is “Rap Artist”! Burying these young men and boys down here has gotten old. Maybe this law change will help but I doubt it. Doing time doesn’t seem to discourage anyone from pulling a trigger. I’m just grateful that my son got out of here alive and in college. I try not to lose hope but it’s hard when the night sky over Orange Mound is saturated by blue lights all night…every night.

The impact of gun violence on children after they leave the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than two months into 2022, the number of children treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital sits at 20. “With that increase that we’ve seen during the pandemic, it’s not really following any of our normal seasonal variation. So, 20 is a lot,” said Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital trauma medical director Dr. Regan Williams.
