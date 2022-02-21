Memphis Mayor backs state bill that would require violent offenders to serve entire sentence

Guantanamo Closure Explainer Some of the offenses the bill applies to include aggravated assault, attempted first degree murder where the victim suffers serious bodily injury, and especially aggravated kidnapping. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement about a new Tennessee bill that would impose stricter punishments for violent crimes.

In his weekly address, Strickland bemoaned the ‘constant struggle with weak state laws’ that govern sentences for violent crimes.

He said the average time served for someone convicted of attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury is 5.7 years, something he called ‘frustrating.’

Strickland some potential relief could be on the horizon from the state legislature.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton introduced a bill that would require adults convicted after July 1, 2022 on any of 14 specific felony offenses to serve 100% of their sentence.

Some of the offenses the bill applies to include aggravated assault, attempted first degree murder where the victim suffers serious bodily injury, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Strickland said although he is a ‘firm believer in second chances’ and helping people who want to turn their lives around, he said he also believes there should be significant consequences for people who commit violent crimes.

His address also mentioned his belief that there should be an alternative to prison for non-violent offenders.

©2022 Cox Media Group