The travel correspondent of The Independent spent most of the weekend in something of a geo-political no-person’s land, following certain concerns about the acceptability of a quasi-diplomatic passport of unusual provenance.But with some petty bureaucracy taken care of, Simon Calder re-emerged on Monday in Sydney, Australia – which opened to international arrivals after two years of closure.As the sun rose over the Opera House in Australia’s largest city, “The Man Who Pays His Way” paused long enough to dispatch this compilation of answers to readers’ pressing travel questions.Australian adventuresQ: I plan to go to Australia. I am unsure about testing....

TRAVEL ・ 50 MINUTES AGO