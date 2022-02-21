HOA Sues Auto-Owners Over Property Damage Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. John W. Ormand III and Daniel Colston of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and Dennis B. Keene of Bouhan Falligant LLP have stepped in as defense counsel to Kaufman Trailers Parts and Service Inc. in a pending negligence lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 29 in Georgia Southern District Court by Kenneth S. Nugent PC on behalf of Edwin Demarco Mathis and Sevenia Denice Mathis, who allege that a tire hub and assembly broke off from a truck and struck their vehicle, leading to a motor vehicle collision. Co-defendant Amguard Insurance Company is represented by attorneys from Stites & Harbison, Wilson Elser and Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William T. Moore Jr, is 4:21-cv-00367, Mathis et al v. Johnson et al.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO