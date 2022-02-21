ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doing your taxes? Here are tips to stay safe from scams

By Emma Jerome, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s tax season. It’s also the busy season for scammers.

There are ways to avoid getting taken advantage of financially, law enforcement officials said. Among the tips:

  • When dealing with uninvited contacts from people or businesses, always consider the possibility the approach may be a scam
  • Always use password protection, 2-factor authentication, WiFi passwords.
  • Don’t click on links, open attachments, reply to the message, attempt to unsubscribe or call any telephone number listed in suspicious messages
  • Do not give out any money, credit card information or other personal details

Every year, thousands of Oregonians fall victim to online criminals who disguise themselves as legitimate entities.

If you have information about or have fallen victim to a scam, call
the Oregon Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline — 1.877.877.9392

How ‘tax-friendly’ is Oregon?

With tax season in full swing, a recent MoneyGeek report which analyzed the “tax-friendliness” of each US state, gave Oregon a C-letter grade and ranked the state 36 out 51 for overall tax burden rates.
Proposed tax on WA fuel exports angers neighboring states

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Three states that would be affected by a proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exported from Washington state are pushing back on the plan, and threatening to retaliate if it is signed into law. The tax is part of a $16.8 billion transportation revenue package that has cleared the state […]
