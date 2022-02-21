Is a Service Like Design Pickle a Good Choice for Real Estate Graphic Design?

I can’t possibly overstate the importance of ‘compactness’ when it comes to machines/tools for designing and fabrication. Most consumer-grade 3D printers, laser-cutters, and CNC machines focus on usability and the price tag to make their machines more accessible to hobbyists, but they don’t always pay as much attention to making their machines as compact as possible. Meet Optic, an incredibly clever laser cutter/engraver that uses a unique folding design to collapse down to the size of a rolled-up yoga mat. Designed to make professional-grade laser cutting and etching truly accessible to anyone and everyone, Optic sports a brilliant folding design with its own integrated fume-filtration system, and the ability to work over an infinite surface area, so you could potentially make artwork as small as a penny or as large as a penthouse.

