ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ye's Stem Player Faces Off Against a $100M Deal From Apple

By Sam Cole
Highsnobiety
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming wars might be hotting up again thanks to Ye's DONDA 2 Stem Player, as the artist reportedly turns down a $100M offer from Apple to bring the album to its eponymous streaming service. Sorry to say it, but it'll be a cold day in hell when the artist...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Kanye Is Saying About Billie Eilish Now—Is He For Real?!

Add Billie Eilish to the ever-growing list of people Kanye West is currently feuding with! The 44-year-old rapper has taken aim at the 20-year-old “No Time To Die” singer after he accused her of making a dig at Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, at a recent concert. And he has now threatened to pull out of Coachella – which he is headlining – unless Eilish apologizes to Scott. Yikes!
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Durk Flexes New Ferrari Ahead of New Album Release

Lil Durk is celebrating his forthcoming 7220 album early by gifting himself a new Ferrari. Showing off the new white whip, Durkio let fans know that he paid in cash. “I really paid all cash for dat nigga I’m good,” Durk wrote. Lil Durk is planning his 7220...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Become First Rappers to Win a Grammy – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince becoming the first rappers to win a Grammy award in 1989, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donda 2#Stemplayer
Vibe

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bacc On Death Row’ Raised The Bar This New Music Friday

Click here to read the full article. ‘Raise the Bar’ is VIBE Hip-Hop Reporter Preezy Brown’s New Music Friday column. Each week he picks one Hip-Hop song or album that deserves your attention all weekend (but don’t worry, he’s also got a roundup of honorable mentions below). Snoop Dogg becoming Def Jam’s newest Creative Consultant Executive last year was a major move for the rap legend, but always felt like an odd fit given his history with Death Row Records, the label he helped bring to prominence in the ’90s. After releasing the compilation Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm in 2021, Snoop...
MUSIC
E! News

Kanye "Ye" West Responds to Claims He's Off His Medication

Watch: Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting & Divorce With Kanye West. Kanye "Ye" West is standing his ground. The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 10, to speak out about mental health after receiving a comment that accused him of being "off the meds." Sharing a screenshot of the message, which also claims that Ye's upcoming Donda 2 album is "gonna be crazy," he said it was "DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
XXL Mag

Lil Baby Yells at Paparazzi in Spanish After Being Asked About Kanye West – Watch

Lil Baby doesn't want to be bothered with paparazzi and even told them to leave him be in another language after he was asked some questions about Kanye West. In video footage captured by The Hollywood Fix on Feb. 11 and shared on their YouTube page, Lil Baby is seen with with Meek Mill leaving a Super Bowl party at restaurateur Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, Calif. As the rappers are walking through a sea of paparazzi and photographers snapping photos and asking questions, Baby replies, "Me no hablo Inglés" to a pap who asked about Kanye West's recent social media back-and-forth about his divorce and children.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Instagram
Complex

Lil Durk’s ’7220′ Album Release Date Will See Him Face Off Against Kanye West

Lil Durk has announced the release date of his new album 7220, which will see him face off against Kanye West’s highly anticipated Donda 2. The Chicago rapper first announced 7220 last year, but he finally confirmed its release date on Twitter in the early hours of Monday (Feb. 7). “My album drop same day as YE 2/22/22,” he tweeted. Durk was one of the many collaborators on Kanye’s Donda album, appearing alongside Vory on “Jonah.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Was Shot Over Lauren London Comments

Following last week's rumors that a member of Toronto rapper Pressa's team reportedly shot Kodak Black at Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles, Wack 100 claims that an LA-based gangster was actually responsible for the shooting, saying on Clubhouse that shots were fired over Kodak's years-old comments about Lauren London.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops “Mr. Grim Reaper,” Earns 13 New RIAA Certifications

Mere weeks after releasing his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has already returned with a new song titled “Mr. Grim Reaper.”. The latest offering from the Baton Rouge lyricist cropped up on his official YouTube channel on Tuesday morning. Reflective in nature, YoungBoy engages in a dialogue with the Grim Reaper, demanding answers for why so many loved ones have been taken from him. He reflects on specific family members that have been killed and pleads for peace in his meditative bars.
MUSIC
BET

Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Only Available On His Stem Player

Donda 2 is on the way but if you want to listen to Kanye West's sequel album you will have to buy the rapper's Stem Player to do so. According to PEOPLE, the “Moon” artist shared the news on his Instagram on Thursday night (Feb. 17), telling his fans that the upcoming project will not be available for streaming on Apple, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy