Woman Sues Regal Cinemas Over Personal Injury Claims

Rockmond Dunbar, an original castmember on 911, is suing Disney and 20th Television after being dismissed from the hit drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He accuses his former employers of racial discrimination and alleges they to refused to grant him a religious exemption and other vaccine-related accommodations when they did so for other, non-Black castmembers. “Disney has a history of racial discrimination, and Mr. Dunbar was subjected to disparate treatment and disparate impact discrimination on the basis of his race,” states the complaint filed in California federal court. “On information and belief, non-minority employees similarly situated were...

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO