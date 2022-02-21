ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Woman Sues Regal Cinemas Over Personal Injury Claims

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against...

www.law.com

Law.com

Man Sues Equifax, Wells Fargo Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Equifax and Wells Fargo were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court case was brought by Wakhisi-Douglas LLC on behalf of Ted Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00426, Davis v. Wells Fargo Bank et al.
LAW
Law.com

Woman Sues Auto-Owners Over Insurance Coverage Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Kendall Mandell LLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance and Raymond Shedd to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injuries arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Litner + Deganian on behalf of Judy Wilder. The case is 1:22-cv-00438, Wilder v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company et al.
LAW
Law.com

Man Sues Ally Financial Over Debt Collection Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Ally Financial, a bank holding company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed pro se by Matthew Simmons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00450, Simmons v. Ally Financial Inc. et al.
DETROIT, MI
Entertainment Times

Wendy Williams Reportedly Goes To Court As Her Bank Accounts Frozen Due To Wells Fargo's 'Dementia Fears'

Wendy Williams Reportedly sued American multinational financial services company Wells Fargo to request the San Francisco-based bank to return her access to her bank accounts. The talk show personality has apparently gone to court to demand that Wells Fargo, the bank she uses, unfreeze her accounts, which have supposedly been frozen for weeks despite the fact that they contain millions of dollars. The reason? The bank fears Wendy Williams has dementia, among other things.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Hollywood Reporter

Former ‘911’ Castmember Sues Over Vaccine Refusal Dismissal, Claims Racial Discrimination

Rockmond Dunbar, an original castmember on 911, is suing Disney and 20th Television after being dismissed from the hit drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He accuses his former employers of racial discrimination and alleges they to refused to grant him a religious exemption and other vaccine-related accommodations when they did so for other, non-Black castmembers. “Disney has a history of racial discrimination, and Mr. Dunbar was subjected to disparate treatment and disparate impact discrimination on the basis of his race,” states the complaint filed in California federal court. “On information and belief, non-minority employees similarly situated were...
LAW
Law.com

Kanga Care Sues BumBum Babies Over Patent Infringement Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Balch & Bingham and Perkins Coie filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Georgia Southern District Court on behalf of cloth diaper provider Kanga Care. The suit contends that BumBum Babies manufactures and sells reusable cloth diapers in violation of Kanga’s four asserted design patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00009, Kanga Care, LLC v. BumBum Babies, LLC.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Man Sues FedEx Over Car Wreck Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Dennis Corry Smith & Dixon on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against FedEx to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brodhead Law on behalf of Christopher O. Jefferson Sr., who was operating the vehicle at the time of the collision. The case is 1:22-cv-00523, Jefferson v. FedEx Freight, Inc. Jefferson’s son, Christopher O. Jefferson Jr., was a passenger in his father’s vehicle when the wreck occurred and has filed a similar lawsuit against FedEx (case number 22A004413).
POLITICS
Law.com

Man Sues Spectra Metal Over Employment Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kenneth G. Menendez of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Spectra Metal Sales Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 23 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Londrey Hill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:21-cv-05258, Hill v. Spectra Metal Sales, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Man Sues JLE Industries Over Car Crash Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles filed a lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Charles Arthur Bosworth. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, targets JLE Industries LLC and Michael Anthony Russell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00027, Bosworth v. JLE Industries LLC et al.
LAW
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Mallard IP LLC Sues Trenton Systems Over Patent Infringement Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Matthew P. Warenzak and William Long of Smith, Gambrell & Russell have entered appearances for Trenton Systems Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kent & Risley on behalf of Mallard IP, asserts one patent related to digital processing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:21-cv-05322, Mallard IP LLC v. Trenton Systems, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

HOA Sues Auto-Owners Over Property Damage Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims, was filed by Waldrep, Mullin & Callahan on behalf of Manors of Innisbrook HOA Inc. The case is 4:22-cv-00040, Manors at Innisbrook HOA Inc v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

PG Wireless Sues T-Mobile Over Breach-of-Contract Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against T-Mobile and its subsidiary Sprint Solutions Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of PG Wireless Inc., accuses the defendants of using predatory business practices to force plaintiff PG Wireless Inc. into becoming a T-Mobile dealer under unfavorable conditions with the aim of forcing the business to close. The case is 1:22-cv-00593, PG Wireless Inc. v. T-Mobile USA Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Woman Sues Combined Transport Over Car Crash Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Friday removed a lawsuit against Combined Transport Inc. and Steven Weisner to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Southeast Law and Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams on behalf of Dreamieyla Smith. The case is 4:22-cv-00038, Smith v. Weisner et al.
LAW
Law.com

Couple Sues Kaufman Trailers Over Negligence Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. John W. Ormand III and Daniel Colston of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and Dennis B. Keene of Bouhan Falligant LLP have stepped in as defense counsel to Kaufman Trailers Parts and Service Inc. in a pending negligence lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 29 in Georgia Southern District Court by Kenneth S. Nugent PC on behalf of Edwin Demarco Mathis and Sevenia Denice Mathis, who allege that a tire hub and assembly broke off from a truck and struck their vehicle, leading to a motor vehicle collision. Co-defendant Amguard Insurance Company is represented by attorneys from Stites & Harbison, Wilson Elser and Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William T. Moore Jr, is 4:21-cv-00367, Mathis et al v. Johnson et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

'Perverse Incentives': Judge Suggests Police Reform After $1.5 Million Jury Verdict Against Cop

$1.5 million jury verdict awarded to transgender woman arrested for jaywalking, then falsely charged and jailed for drug trafficking. Winning trial strategy involved officer conducting negative drug substance test before jury, producing repeated negative results. Finding jaywalking arrests and quota-driven policing concerning, federal judge suggests APD reform its practices. A...
ATLANTA, GA
Law.com

Man Sues Costco Over Invention Use Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed a lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by JJ Poole Attorney at Law on behalf of Richard McLeod, contends that Costco fraudulently misrepresented that it would compensate McLeod for using his pre-employment invention to enhance its inventory profits. The case is 3:22-cv-00026, McLeod v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.
LAW

