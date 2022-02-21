Snow levels drop but does it mean snow for Portland Monday?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cold air will funnel in over the next day and that is going to mean lowering snow levels. Monday will begin with passing showers and more mountain snow.

At this time, snow levels will be closer to 1,500 feet. Those will hover close to that mark or a bit higher through the afternoon. Portland will be working with mostly rain showers Monday, with a small threat for some snow mixing in late (likely at 1,000 feet or above).

The Oregon Coast on Monday will warm up to the mid 40s with more cool showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, too, with the unsettled cold air aloft. The wind at the surface will be rather weak unless there is a heavy downpour. You can cycle through the slideshow below to find the forecast for each zone.















The Willamette Valley is looking at a very similar forecast to what was going around Sunday. We wake up to more showers and then we bring in sun breaks during the day. Late Monday, we may see the snow level drop to the valley floor. This is likely to occur closer to Tuesday morning, as the moisture is depleted.

Expect a cold east breeze to start picking up in the evening hours. This will help bring in the cold air from the lower Columbia Basin. The Cascade foothills will be vulnerable to some snow on Monday. You can find the winter weather advisory details in the slideshow.

A similar forecast for the western Gorge, while warmer to the east. Government Camp is expected to stay below freezing with on and off snow showers through the day. A winter weather advisory is in place for Government Camp and the ski resort areas until 4 p.m. Heavy snow at times even down to Parkdale, where there may even be anywhere to 3 to 6 inches at that elevation. The snow shouldn’t reach the floor of Hood River.

A winter weather advisory also in place for the coast range is going to be around until 10 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulations pushing 4 to 8 inches at 1,500 feet and above. Conditions remain cloudy for central and eastern Oregon Monday. Temperatures cold, only reaching the upper 30s. Expect some snowflakes around Jefferson and Deschutes counties Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.