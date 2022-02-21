Johnson & Johnson plant in Lancaster shutting down
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Johnson & Johnson plant in Lancaster will be shutting down by the...www.wgal.com
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Johnson & Johnson plant in Lancaster will be shutting down by the...www.wgal.com
It is because Biden and Company are all heavily invested in Pfizer stock. So by shutting down J&J, the competition weakens, sending Pfizer stocks soaring. Don't EVER be fooled into thinking the current administration is accomplishing ANYTHING other than lining their own pockets.
Comments / 6