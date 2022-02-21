EU waiting to impose sanctions on Russia, top official says

© Greg Nash

The European Union is waiting to impose sanctions on Russia despite calls from top Ukrainian officials for penalties to be leveled against Moscow now, amid fears of an imminent invasion.

The EU’s top foreign policy figure, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Monday that an extraordinary EU meeting would be called to impose sanctions on Russia “when the moment comes,” according to Reuters.

Borrell’s comments came two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more sanctions to be placed on Russia amid reports that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sounded a similar note, arguing that there are “good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions now to demonstrate that the European Union is not only talking the talk about sanctions, but is also walking the walk," according to Reuters.

In the meantime, however, Borrell said the EU is in favor of the latest efforts to create more dialogue, according to Reuters.

Borrell said summit meetings are “badly needed” amid the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, are badly needed,” Borrell said, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration announced last month that it imposed sanctions on four current and former Ukrainian officials believed to be working to help conduct Russian influence operations in Ukraine, though top officials have been adamant that further penalties will not be placed on Moscow until an invasion occurs.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the administration’s stance on Sunday, arguing that sanctions must be used as a deterrent and emphasizing that once the penalties are triggered “that deterrent is gone.”

Borrell’s comments come one day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had “accepted the principle” of a summit discussing “security and strategic stability in Europe.” The Kremlin on Monday, however, said no firm plans have been made for such a meeting.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also called on the EU to impose sanctions on Russia now, saying the union “should look for more than just an invasion” because Ukraine is already experiencing negative economic effects from Russia’s troop buildup on the border.

“There are certain things that have already begun, they already carry a price, and they should warrant an answer,” Landsbergis told reporters, according to Reuters.