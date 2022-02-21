ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letters to the Editor: Navarro implicated Cruz in plan

By Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago
Navarro implicated Cruz in plans

to overturn presidential results

Ted Cruz has been implicated in the Green Bay Sweep, a plan to usurp the authority of Congress to certify the 2020 presidential election.

If true, then Cruz is a traitor who willfully plotted to destabilize our republic and disregard the rule of law. He will have violated his constitutional oath to protect, preserve and defend it. It is treachery of the highest degree.

Richard Salinas, Austin

O'Rourke is right about ERCOT's

unreliability in a cold weather event

Re: Feb. 12 article, "Beto O'Rourke is campaigning on last year's power outage. But is it a winning issue?"

O'Rourke is correct and Abbott is wrong about Electric Reliability Council of Texas' reliability in an extremely cold weather event.

We know this because the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's Winter Reliability Assessment found that ERCOT has a -37% (negative) projected reserve margin under extreme conditions — the lowest rating in North America. The report finds that susceptible areas could find themselves in conditions that "lead system operators to take emergency operating actions, up to and including firm load shedding, as a result of energy emergencies."

These outages do not meet NERC minimum standards because they show we have an inadequately designed power supply. These outages need to be short-lived and infrequent. Unfortunately ERCOT is so short on reliable generation capacity we will continue to have these rolling outages and price spikes in the future.

Eugene Preston, Austin

Congress should extend child

nutrition waivers beyond 2023

Legislative advocacy enacted by Congress has proven to be effective in providing for the millions of children relying on school meals. National child nutrition waivers allowed for certainty during a time when it was rare, and as such uncertainty continues, the need for these waivers remains.

While action by government agencies is slow-moving and often appears unaffected by urgency, such government actions are the only way that the effects of nutrition waivers can remain. Case advocacy can be applied on an individual level, but ultimately, the only way that millions of children would be able to continue having access to healthy meals is through large-scale legislative action.

Our society, economy and political climate are all unpredictable, but a child’s access to healthy food should not be. Congress needs to grant national child nutrition waivers beyond 2023 — it needs to be indefinite.

Bradi Ledbetter, Austin

Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

