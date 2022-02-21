ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

30-degree temperature drop Monday

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ujJf_0eKaABuy00

DENVER (KDVR) — Arctic cold will arrive in Colorado on Monday afternoon, dropping temperatures rapidly from the 50s into the 20s.

The front will arrive in Denver around 3-4 p.m.

We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skies will start out sunny Monday, then clouds will increase. Light snow is possible overnight Monday into Tuesday and it will continue off and on through Thursday morning. The Pinpoint Weather Team said we might see 3-4 inches of total snowfall in Denver, but it will take 3.5 days to accumulate rather than hitting all at once.

Temperatures will stay in the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Front Range with lows around zero degrees.

5 things to know about snowstorm, Arctic cold

Temperatures will stay below freezing until potentially noon on Saturday, which is about 5.5 straight days below freezing.

In the mountains, this is a two-storm combo plus an Arctic front. The biggest snow totals occur across the Western Slope and Southern Mountains where 2-3 feet of grand total snow accumulation is possible by 12 p.m. Thursday. This is the biggest snow event since December.

Here’s a look at our forecasted snowfall totals by Thursday afternoon:

  • Denver: 3-4
  • Western suburbs: 4-6 inches
  • Foothills: 4-8 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 2-6 inches
  • Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches
  • Summit County: 8-12 inches
  • Divide ski areas: 8-12 inches
  • Northern Mountains: 6-12 inches
  • Western Slope ski areas: 2 feet
  • Southern Mountains: 2-3 feet
  • Mountain valley towns: 3-8 inches
How much snow will Denver get Tuesday and Wednesday?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ffbG_0eKaABuy00
Inches of total snow by Noon Thursday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbT5N_0eKaABuy00
Inches of total snow by noon Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWBdr_0eKaABuy00
Inches of total snow by noon Thursday

Sunshine returns by Thursday afternoon as the storm clears. Lows will be around zero degrees in Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uEaB_0eKaABuy00

It will be drier and sunny Friday through Sunday. The mountains could see another tiny wave of snow between Friday and Saturday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it.

