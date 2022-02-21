ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0qd7_0eKaA9El00

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

‘Highly pathogenic’ bird flu could spike egg, chicken and turkey prices

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
WJTV 12

Family Dollar stores close in Mississippi due to recall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family Dollars in Mississippi and six other states have closed temporarily due to a recall. Products have also been recalled after more than 1,000 rodents were found in an Arkansas distribution center. The company issued the voluntary recall after rats were discovered at the West Memphis-Arkansas Distribution Center. “They should have […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Long Island#Avian Influenza#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Timberdoodles garner less attention than most game birds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For most hunters and bird enthusiasts in the Southeast, the term “game bird” conjures up images of a turkey gobbler in full strut, a covey of quail flushing from the brush and tall grass or an incoming group of mourning doves on the horizon. But the American Woodcock garners little attention […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free COVID test, boosters available in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Free COVID tests and booster shots will be available in Jackson on Wednesday, February 23. Word of Christ Ministry will offer the tests and shots from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3051 J.R. Lynch Street in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS provides mental health hotline for students and families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-In partnership with CONTACT the Crisis Line, Working Together Jackson offers a mental health warmline specifically for JPS students and their families who need emotional support during these troubling times. JPS scholars and their families can call (601) 713-4358 anytime 7 days a week between noon and 8:00 p.m. and receive access to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Delta State drops mask mandate

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of Delta State University announced the university’s mandatory mask policy for indoor activities has been lifted. Due to the mask mandate being lifted, the campus has re-opened to all visitors, including the use of the cafeteria, library, and athletic facilities (for those with an activity card) with only pre-pandemic restrictions […]
CLEVELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WJTV 12

All-clear after explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; 1 hurt

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana refinery was rocked by an explosion and fire that injured one worker Monday. Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. One […]
GARYVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

Most popular Airbnbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airbnb rentals have been around for a little over a decade and have became a great and unique living space for travelers. According to Airbnb statistics, there was more than 7 million listings on Airbnb worldwide in 2021, with 14,000 new hosts joining the platform each month. With million of Airbnb’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Netflix CEO donates $10M to Tougaloo College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, a notable documentary and film producer, donated $10 million to Tougaloo College. The donation will fund much-needed financial aid for Tougaloo students working toward careers in medicine, public health, the sciences, education, business, and other fields and aspiring to make a positive […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Centene contributes to campaigns in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Healthcare giant Centene is in the public eye again. This time for reportedly dishing out thousands of dollars to Mississippi politicians. Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office said there is nothing improper in politicians getting those donations. Mississippi had reached a $55 million settlement agreement with Centene following an investigation into the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Forrest General’s NICU receives Infant CPR Kits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – During February’s National Heart Month observance, Forrest General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received 30 lifesaving infant CPR kits. The kits will be given to the parents of NICU babies to take home and learn lifesaving CPR skills. “The AHA mission this year is more about being involved in the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Child developmental screenings offered in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Early Childhood Inclusion Center (MECIC) is offering child developmental screenings on Tuesday, February 22. MECIC leaders encourage parents to attend if your child’s physician, child care provider or Pre-K teachers have concerns about their development. Children ages birth to five can receive a screening. They will be offered from […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Community baby shower to be held in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Diaper Bank of Miss-Lou will host a Community Baby Shower on Thursday, March 17. Expecting mothers and mothers of children one-year-old or younger of the Southwest Mississippi-Louisiana area are invited to attend. Resources, refreshments and giveaways will be available. No walk-ins will be allowed. The event will be held […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy