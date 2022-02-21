ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac Police Department body-worn cameras aim to increase police transparency, accountability

 2 days ago
FOND DU LAC – The Fond du Lac Police Department plans to roll out body-worn cameras, and an accompanying policy for its officers, in the coming weeks and is inviting public input.

Body-worn cameras were included in the 2021 city capital projects budget, alongside replacing the cameras that were installed in police squad cars in 2014, for a total of $255,000 funded by operating revenue.

The cameras would capture and preserve data from incidents that may happen out of the camera reach of the squad cars, and also help find areas that need additional training and reduce department and city liability, according to the budget.

"Body-worn cameras play a valuable role in present-day policing as a tool to help provide transparency into our department’s practices through first-hand evidence of community interactions," Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told The Reporter.

A draft of the policy is available on the city website, and was created by a Police Department committee and the city attorney's office to find a balance between the potential for the invasion of privacy and the benefit of promoting police accountability, Goldstein said.

Some aspects of the policy include best practices with the cameras, how officers should notify the public that they are recording a situation and privacy protection that should be implemented.

While the policy can't list every possible situation for a camera to be used, it does offer circumstances and guidance for an officer to activate or deactivate their camera.

The cameras are intended as an additional tool to help improve how the department operates and services the community, and illustrate its commitment to the department's core values, according to Goldstein.

Two listening sessions invite community members to give feedback on the policy and express their expectations for the program.

"I truly believe an informed community is an engaged community and these listening sessions provide our community the opportunity to be engaged in shaping how we police," Goldstein said.

The first session is 4 p.m. Monday, and the second is 8:30 a.m. Friday, both in the City Council chambers of the City/County Government Center, 160 S. Macy St.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

