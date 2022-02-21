'It's an awesome history': How 2 Arizonans are keeping Buffalo Soldiers' legacy alive

African Americans have long been in the trenches fighting for freedom. Their military service dating to the 1800s has played a key role in transforming much of the western United States — including Arizona — into how it exists today.

Their pursuit of freedom did not come easy. Black men and women who joined the military faced relentless prejudice. Yet service gave many a sense of hope, pride and honor at a time when many Black people were still enslaved.

This is the story of the Buffalo Soldiers in Arizona.

Who were the Buffalo Soldiers?

After the Civil War ended in 1865, the number of people moving west soared. Doing so was arduous. Much of the West was unmapped and conditions were treacherous.

To facilitate the westward movement, Congress adopted legislation on Sept. 21, 1866, that established six African American military units: the 9th and 10th cavalry regiments and the 38th, 39th, 40th and 41st infantry regiments. (The infantry regiments were later consolidated into the 24th and 25th infantry regiments, according to the Buffalo Soldier National Museum in Houston.)

“Many of the men were veterans of the Civil War,” said Linus Hinton, 66, a Tucson resident and founder of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Association of Arizona, which performs historical presentations and marches in military parades to commemorate these regiments.

“They came from a variety of backgrounds, jobs and talents. Some of them had experience with horses; they were servants, cooks, cotton growers, cigar makers, and many were former slaves."

At some point the Black regiments came to be called Buffalo Soldiers. The name is generally attributed to Native Americans who faced them in fierce battles.

Where Buffalo Soldiers served in Arizona

Buffalo Soldiers were stationed at Fort Verde in the Verde Valley, Fort Grant in Willcox, Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Camp Little in Nogales, Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista and in Arivaca in southern Arizona.

The soldiers protected railroad builders, constructed and repaired telegraph lines, guarded stagecoaches and supply trains, patrolled cattle along the Mexican border and protected the mail. They also conducted military campaigns against Native American tribes.

Yet Buffalo Soldiers suffered discrimination from the very people and government they were helping. According to Hinton, they endured harsh living conditions, were issued inferior horses and equipment and were assigned the most menial jobs.

'Joining the military was a means of survival'

Charles Young, whose great grandfather was a Buffalo Soldier, also gives history presentations while dressed in period clothing. Young, 74, lives in Casa Grande. He said many Black men of that era looked at joining the military as a way to survive.

“After the Emancipation Proclamation was passed (1863), it was against the law to learn how to read or write,” Young said. “So a lot of them were illiterate. And once the slaves were freed, then they had to seek employment on their own.

“Joining the military was a means of survival. As we used to say when I was in the Army, they got three hots and a cot. In other words, you got three meals a day. They got a place to sleep, clothing, food, ammunition, a horse.”

Young’s great grandfather, Boyd Conyer, paid a dear price for his service after the infamous Brownsville Raid in Texas in 1906.

The mayor and some residents of Brownsville accused a group of Buffalo Soldiers at nearby Fort Brown of shooting a white man dead and injuring another. Even though the infantrymen were in their barracks at the time, and despite evidence of planted bullets, investigators accepted the mayor and residents' story. President Theodore Roosevelt ordered 167 Black infantrymen discharged without honor, according to Brittanica.com .

“In the face of discrimination, they still did their job no matter what,” Young said. “My great grandfather, even though he was basically dishonorably discharged from the Army for something he didn’t do, he still thought the United States was the greatest place there was.”

'A lot of families were inspired by that'

Hinton and Young want to keep the stories of the Buffalo Soldiers alive.

Hinton said the Buffalo Soldiers' legacy has been passed down through generations of African Americans who have served in the military. Hinton’s grandfather, who grew up in Arkansas and picked cotton, joined the Army; his dad served in the Navy.

“African Americans, former slaves were all looked down upon," Hinton said. "They kept us uneducated. So by joining the military, it gave you a sense of honor. “It's an awesome history and a lot of families were inspired by that."

