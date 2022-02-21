ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Austin III's NFL Draft diary: Memphis star wants to see 4.3 seconds at the Combine

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 8 days ago
Calvin Austin III had to fight perception to go from walk-on to a two-time all-conference receiver for Memphis football. Now he's doing it again on his path to the NFL.

The Memphis native earned rave reviews at the Senior Bowl this month in Mobile, Alabama, and was voted by his defensive back peers as the best receiver on the American team.

As he trains for the NFL Combine, which runs March 1-7 in Indianapolis, Austin has agreed to share his journey with The Commercial Appeal. This is the first in a series of diary entries from Austin, as told to The CA and edited and condensed for clarity:

Going dark on social media

It was definitely something I was looking forward to just because I've watched it every year. Seeing former Memphis teammate Antonio Gibson on it definitely made me get prepared and have my mind like "OK, I'm going to be the next Tiger that's here and representing." Having teammate Dylan Parham there too made the whole thing even better.

When I first got down there, I deleted all my social media because my mindset was to do what I do. I had full confidence in my abilities, so I was going there confident trusting God and the process. I knew once I lined up what was going to happen just because I believe in all the work that I put in. So I went out there to show my speed and quickness and just play fast and do what I do.

I wanted to go into the slot and show that I could run those short and intermediate routes. I feel like people probably thought I was just a deep ball threat, but I wanted to show that I can run those routes and get in and out of my breaks.

I wasn't worried about anything else but playing football. I was locked in, ready to go out there and kill whoever was in front of me.

After it was over, I downloaded my social media back and saw some of the stuff that was said. I felt very blessed to go out there, compete and just leave injury free. I wasn't too high on (my performance) because it's just what I do. I think for a lot of other people, it was like, "Wow, he's showing what he can do," but this is just one little step of the process.

Training Update

I'm training at Exos, a facility in Frisco, Texas. It's actually the same place that Antonio Gibson and Patrick Taylor trained as well. We usually have two to three workouts a day and start at 7:30 a.m. I usually get back to my apartment at like 5 or 6 p.m.

I'm around a ton of talented guys so we've bonded and became cool. We're pushing each other because we know that each one of us have the same goal and same mindset of chasing the bag. You're not ever going to get complacent and you're always going to make sure you're on top of your game.

Our coach Brent Callaway, he does a great job with us. He's taught us a bunch of new things and techniques to do with all the drills. We have great physical therapists there for getting stretched out and just rehabbing to make sure we're healthy.

You feel like you're competing with the best of the best and you're getting coached by the best of the best so it definitely makes you feel like this isn't college anymore. This is professional so it does feel like a Master's level of training.

NFL combine thoughts

I don't have any set goals or anything, but I'm just going to go out there and let my training do the talking. Just let God be God, trust whatever happens, happens and go out there and compete to the best of my abilities.

Former Memphis receivers coach John Simon texted me, "Be confident not in yourself, but be confident in God because He's prepared you for this moment." So I let my confidence be in God and trusting His plan and me getting to this point. Whatever's going to happen is going to happen, I got here because of the training and the work that's being put in and will continue to be put in.

I know people are saying I'm predicted to get drafted here or there. But there's so many things that determine that outcome that if you focus on something that far ahead, you'll smack into the wall that's in front of you. You can't have your eyes focused on the end, you have to have that each day mindset.

Of course, I want to run a super fast time (in the 40-yard dash) and I'm expecting something 4.3 (seconds). But it's just going to be getting out there and running my own race. When that time comes, it'll be a testament of my training.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

