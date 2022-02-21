Sonoran Sounds Women's Chorale announces spring 2022 concerts

The Sonoran Sounds Women’s Chorale of the West Valley announces its spring 2022 concert, “Singing Through the Decades,” a light-hearted look at music from the last century.

The following concerts are free (a free-will offering will be taken) and open to the public: 3 p.m. March 27 at Sun City West Christian Church, 20803 N. 151st Ave.; 3 p.m. April 3 at St Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 10233 W. Peoria Ave.; and 11 a.m. April 14 at Arizona Traditions, 17221 N. Citrus Road.

The Sonoran Sounds Women’s Chorale has been singing together since 2003. Their director is Sue Powell and they are accompanied by Jan Schaafsma. Their mission is to share their love of music by inspiring and entertaining their audiences. The members come from all over the west valley and have varied musical backgrounds that include musical educators, instrumentalists and theater veterans.

To schedule an audition or performance, contact Joyce Bowlby at 206-898-7187 or Joyce.Bowlby@Hotmail.com.

Any woman who reads music and can attend Monday rehearsals 9 a.m.-noon. The group practices at Sun City West Christian Church, 20803 N. 151st Ave. Their practice season begins in September and goes through mid-May.

They are already planning their fall and Christmas concerts, which include a wide variety of genres, including Broadway, pop, sacred, patriotic, classical, gospel, folk and Americana.

Visit SonoranSound.org.