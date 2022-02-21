Rockhound Club's rock sale returns to Sun City

Sponsored by the Sun City Rockhounds, the annual rock sale is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 19 in the Mountain View center parking lot.

Along with the usual offerings of yard rocks, slabs, petrified wood and other rocks, unique specimens from several special donated collections will be featured.

A raffle will offer particularly impressive items.

Founded in 1963, the Sun City Rockhounds is one of the oldest clubs in Sun City. They have an exquisite Mineral Museum at Sundial center, which is open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every day except Thursday and Sunday. The museum is free and staffed by club members and all are welcome to visit.

Each month, the Rockhounds offer a meeting with knowledgeable speakers and field trips to collecting sites, as well as informal gatherings.

Club membership is open to all RCSC cardholders.

Email Scrockmuseum@gmail.com, call the museum during open hours, 623-428-6442, or contact Club President Cheryl Alvord at chetti2@aol.com.