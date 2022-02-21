ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans' hypocrisy on family values

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
 8 days ago
I am always left gobsmacked at the staggering hypocrisy that so many Republicans demonstrate.

May Mailman (Guest column, Feb. 16) would like a focus on “family structure.”

So why did Republicans vote against the child tax credit, which has lifted millions of kids out of poverty and perhaps put them on a better road?

Yes, two-parent homes are great, but how about actually trying to help the existing single-parent homes? And perhaps not forcing poor women to bear more children that you then refuse to help also?

Monica Martin, Cathedral City

Where is the outrage on Ukraine?

For many years scientists, politicians and environmentalists from any corner of the world have been lecturing all of us about global temperature increases due to human pollution.

Even a then-16-year-old girl from Sweden by the name of Greta Thunberg shook up the international media and most politicians, as well as the general public, with her cry for help before it was too late.

General consensus was and still is to cut CO2 and avoid other polluting activities as much as possible to avoid catastrophic consequences due to overheating of our planet. We have been subjected to all kinds of rules, regulations, mandates and taxes. All with one goal, to stop environmentally damaging pollution.

What could be more polluting than a destructive war? And yet the whole world appears to be quite calmly debating not if but when the Russians under Vladimir Putin will start their war with Ukraine, a sovereign country that just wants to stay independent.

Where is the outrage?

Our president states quite nonchalantly that the Russians will or could attack at any moment. Everybody seems to just have adopted a wait-and-see attitude.

Our world is too small and our environment is already too fragile to endure another war.

Instead the entire world needs to condemn Putin's behavior and any other adventures of this kind and insist on stopping wars, now and forever.

All signatories of the Paris accord and previous accords should descend on Moscow right now to convince Putin that his ambitions are no longer tolerable.

Eduard Meyer, La Quinta

