POTUS

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

By Columnist
Washington Post
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal...

Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why the controversy surrounding Trump’s D.C. hotel just got worse

The Trump International Hotel, which sits just a few blocks east of the White House, has been controversial in recent years for a variety of reasons. For one thing, there were legal questions surrounding a sitting president effectively serving as his own landlord, in light of the fact that the Trump Organization’s lease was, as a practical matter, with the Trump administration.
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children. Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

The disregard for democracy, the law, and record keeping in the Trump White House continues to swirl into focus. Trump reportedly broke the presidential toilet by flushing non-toilet paper, and took at least 15 boxes worth of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office, including some marked classified and top secret – a violation of the Presidential Records Act. “It’s not declassified because Donald Trump took it and then he wasn’t President anymore and all of a sudden it means it’s declassified - there is a process,” says Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She wanted to take a photo (that she was in) from the office on her way out, and was told it was property of the federal government and if she took it “they would come looking.” One can only imagine when 15 boxes go missing. Feb. 13, 2022.
POTUS
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Forget Expensive Roofing (Do This Instead) No Appointment? No Problem - Upgrade to the World's Smartest CPAP Without Leaving Home. It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. NFL Star Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Shoes. Home Savings Center /. SPONSORED. These Luxury Mattresses Take...
POTUS
Washington Post

Giuliani’s unhinged Jan. 6 rant shows how Trump’s media scam really works

The Jan. 6 select committee issued new subpoenas Tuesday suggesting its investigation is focused on Rudolph W. Giuliani’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump thwart a duly elected government from taking power, to seize a second presidential term for Trump illegitimately. Opinions to start the day, in...
POTUS
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS

