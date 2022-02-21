New Bern Eye Doctor Reignites Fight Against CON Law

A New York jury was preparing Friday to begin considering a defamation lawsuit brought by 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin against the New York Times that could have implications for journalistic freedom of expression in the United States. Palin, the 58-year-old former Alaska governor and one-time darling of the conservative Tea Party movement, claims the newspaper intentionally harmed her reputation with a 2017 editorial that suggested her campaign rhetoric had helped incite a mass shooting. The article was published following an attack on Republican lawmakers who were practising for a baseball game near Washington. The comment piece linked the attack to a 2011 shooting in Arizona that wounded lawmaker Gabrielle Giffords and killed six others.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO