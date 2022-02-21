ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for February 18

By NBC2 News
 20 hours ago
Cape Coral officials investigate suspicious brush fire, thief steals student’s science project, and tracking the warmest week of the year.

These stories & more —Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Fort Myers, FL
