Murder Arrest in Greenville

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after its military forces launched an attack on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities. Biden said he spoke with Ukrainian...
Russia launched attacks on multiple cities in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, a decisive escalation after months of military buildup that stirred dire warnings from the United States and its allies. Air raid sirens rang out across the central capital of Kyiv and explosions were seen and heard there and in...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury was to resume deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights after reaching no verdict in its first day. Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday with no decision on the...
President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
