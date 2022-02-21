ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Fighter 6 Officially Announced, More News Coming This Summer

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has officially announced Street Fighter 6, the next entry in its popular fighting series. A teaser trailer shows a very shredded-looking Ryu preparing to fight Luke, a DLC character from Street Fighter V. "HERE COMES A NEW STREET FIGHTER," Capcom said in its all-caps...

Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Report Leaks Reveal Date

Street Fighter 6 is going to be revealed very soon, according to a new report. Recently, Capcom launched a new website with a mysterious countdown clock that will end on February 20. And as some fans have speculated, this will conclude with a Street Fighter 6 reveal on Monday. It's unclear if this reveal will be accompanied with a release date, but considering the current rumors are that the game isn't very far away from releasing, we wouldn't be surprised if Capcom, at the very least, provides a release window. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the game will not be PlayStation exclusive like Street Fighter 5, and will rather come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

10 games we're excited to see re-emerge in 2022, from Fable to Elder Scrolls 6

In recent years, developers and publishers have gotten a little better at announcing games earlier. The side effect is that we're often left in the dark for long stretches of time – early anticipation can easily turn into months (if not years) of speculation. From a brief teaser of Elder Scrolls 6 all the way back in 2018 to a glimpse at the new Fable adventure in the works from Playground Games, there's countless games that we can't wait to see more of.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon. That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nintendo fans are furious over the 3DS and Wii U eShop situation

Preserving classic video games will always be challenging, especially with companies like Nintendo shutting down the 3DS and Wii U eShops soon. Digital storefronts like the eShop have loads of digital-only games, several hundred even according to Polygon. So once Nintendo permanently closes the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023, those games will be gone forever — or until your consoles die, anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' Season 3 Release Window, Arc, Other Details Confirmed By Ufotable

Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series "Demon Slayer," has confirmed that Tanjiro and friends will return on screen for the series' third season along with the release of the first key visual to celebrate the announcement. Unfortunately, the team has not revealed the release window of...
COMICS
NME

‘Mina The Hollower’ reaches over 16,000 backers on Kickstarter

Mina The Hollower, the next game from the studio behind Shovel Knight, has surpassed 16,000 backers on Kickstarter. Developed by Yacht Club Games, Mina The Follower is a “bone-chilling love letter to handheld gaming” featuring a classic 8-bit aesthetic in the style of Game Boy Color, refined for the modern era.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Amazon and Argos could restock this morning – what to know

Update: The PS5 could drop at Amazon and Argos today. Read on for more information. Now that Horizon Forbidden West has finally been released, it has never been a better time to get your hands on a PS5 to experience one of Playstation’s most impressive-looking games yet. But that’s easier said than done.While this year looks to be a promising one for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7  causing huge hype around the console, it’s never been more difficult to get your hands on a PS5.Over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering's Street Fighter Cards Revealed

In case you previously missed it, Capcom and Wizards of the Coast announced last year that Magic: The Gathering would receive a very special Street Fighter crossover in the form of a Secret Lair drop. And now, finally, just before the Secret Lair drop itself is available, the actual cards have been revealed. As expected, they are mechanically unique and will be sure to cause problems for anyone playing against them.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Cyberpunk 2077 technical update addresses discs not working on PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive and ambitious sci-fi RPG held back by a tumultuous launch and a variety of issues and bugs. With the recent 1.5 patch update, Cyberpunk 2077 is more feature-complete, polished, and stable than ever before, and includes enhancements for current-gen consoles. However, the patch also included...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update

Xbox Game Pass has some exciting new games coming soon. Microsoft has announced some new games and perks for mid-February. Here's a mid-February update on the games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update. 1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Now. Mass Effect Legendary Edition...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A second ‘Fire Emblem’ game may be released this year

Rumours suggest that a second Fire Emblem game could be on its way this year. That’s the thinking behind Emily Rodgers’ recent posts on Famiboards. Originally spotted by VGC, the insider – who has a strong track record – says the title is currently in development.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo to Close Wii U, 3DS Digital Stores in 2023

If you want to download digital games to your Nintendo Wii U or 3DS, don't put it off too long. Nintendo revealed Tuesday that you'll no longer be able to make purchases for these devices in its eShops starting in "late March 2023." You also will no longer be able...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Set to Appear on Next-Gen Platforms, but What About the Nintendo Switch?

The end of February 2022 marks the release of one of the year's most anticipated video games. Elden Ring was previously announced in 2019 and is a collaboration between Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. After a lengthy development cycle, the game is set to release on several previous-gen consoles as well as next-gen consoles. Among its many release platforms, will it appear on the Nintendo Switch?
VIDEO GAMES

