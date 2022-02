Google's Chrome OS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Neverware's CloudReady OS. I stumbled upon it when I wanted to see if I could turn an old Windows laptop into a Chromebook for my kids to use for school. CloudReady is mainly built for businesses and education, but the OS is free for personal use, and it's lightweight enough that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows or MacOS.

