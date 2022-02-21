Marianne T. Bayardi slated to become Scottsdale's next presiding city judge

The interview and selection process for Scottsdale’s next presiding city judge has concluded. On Feb. 22, City Council is slated to consider the appointment of Marianne T. Bayardi.

Bayardi holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Law and has more than 30 years of experience in the legal field.

Since 2019, she has served as Assistant Chief Presiding Judge of the Phoenix Municipal Court, which is among the top 10 busiest municipal courts in the United States, according to a press release.

Prior to taking that position, she served for 12 years as an Associate Judge of that court, presiding over misdemeanor cases, as well as civil traffic hearings and protective order hearings.

Bayardi is active in many legal, community and educational organizations in Arizona, and has previously worked in the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the Arizona Office of Administrative Hearings.

“We are pleased to extend this offer to Judge Bayardi, whose commitment to building the best possible justice system in Arizona has been well demonstrated over the course of her distinguished career,” Mayor David D. Ortega said. “I am confident that Judge Bayardi’s expertise and experience will be an invaluable contribution to our community.”

If Bayardi’s appointment is approved by city council in late February, she will step into the role currently held by Judge Joseph Olcavage , who will retire March 4 after 42 years of service in Scottsdale.

“I am honored to be selected and excited to join the Scottsdale City Court; it has a great reputation for being a court that is innovative and always seeking to leverage technology and other means to best serve the community. I am looking forward to working with the judges, staff and stakeholders in expanding upon that reputation,” Bayardi said.

Learn more about Scottsdale City Court at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “court.”