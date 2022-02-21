ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool's Meikayla Moore Scores Three Own Goals In 36 Mins As USWNT Thrash New Zealand

By Robert Summerscales
 20 hours ago

It was a perfect hat-trick of OGs and all came inside the first half.

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored a hat-trick on Sunday night... but all of her goals came at the wrong end.

Liverpool Women's star Moore was making her 50th appearance for New Zealand but it was not an occasion for celebration.

She was subbed off after gifting the USWNT a 3-0 lead with own goals in the 5th, 6th and 36th minutes.

Remarkably, her trio of OGs formed a perfect hat-trick - one header and one with each foot.

The first came when she stuck out a right boot to try to clear a cross by Sophia Smith. The ball flicked off Moore's foot at the near post and defected into the net.

Own goal number two was the header and it arrived just 81 seconds after the first.

Moore beat Catarina Macario to a cross, only to do the USA striker's job for her.

One of the most bizarre hat-tricks in international soccer history was completed when Moore got caught flat-footed and diverted Margaret Purce's low cross home with her left boot.

Moore's nightmare game ended prematurely when she was subbed off five minutes before half-time, with Manchester City's Rebekah Stott taking her place.

The USWNT went on to add two regular goals to their tally in the second half courtesy of Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh.

The result left the USA second in the SheBelieves Cup with one round of fixtures left to play.

They will be champions if they beat Iceland in Texas on Wednesday, but any other result will see the Scandinavian nation crowned.

New Zealand are out of contention, having now lost two out of two. But they can avoid finishing last if they defeat Czech Republic in their final game.

Meikayla Moore had a memorable game but one she will probably like to forget

USA defender Ali Krieger, who did not feature in the game, tweeted at full time to say she was "so proud" of her teammates.

But Krieger also showed sympathy for the game's top scorer by adding: "I do have to say my heart goes out to Moore.

"This beautiful game can be cruel sometimes and today doesn't define her! I can’t imagine the pressure she feels atm and I hope she's okay."

