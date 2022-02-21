Florida Gas Prices Set New 2022 High As Oil Prices Reverse Course

Florida gas prices increased another 6 cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon. That’s 15 cents more than last year’s high, and the highest daily average price since July 2014.

The state average did drift lower over the weekend by a penny. Sunday’s state average of $3.50 per gallon is 5 cents more than this time last week; 90 cents more than this time last year.

As tensions mount regarding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine , the energy market actually suffered its first week of losses last week. This snapped an 8-week streak of oil price gains.

After reaching a new 2022 high of $95.46 per barrel on Monday, the price for U.S. crude declined 5% by the end of the week. That resulted in a 2% week-over-week decline of $2 per barrel – the equivalent of a 5 cent drop at the pump.

“It’s hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop, because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it’s still unclear.”

Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. – $3.50 per gallon

– $3.50 per gallon Highest Since – July 2014

– July 2014 Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up – $52.50

– $52.50 2022 High – $3.51 per gallon

$3.51 per gallon 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon

$3.36 per gallon 2022 U.S. Oil Price High –

2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.53)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.53) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), Panama City ($3.44), Punta Gorda ($3.45)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.531 $3.529 $3.485 $3.320 $2.623 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $3.499 $3.502 $3.457 $3.215 $2.603 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.374 $3.375 $3.335 $3.126 $2.486 $4.16 (9/15/2008)

