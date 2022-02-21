ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas Prices Set New 2022 High As Oil Prices Reverse Course

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xVB0_0eKa6U7O00

Florida Gas Prices Set New 2022 High As Oil Prices Reverse Course

Florida gas prices increased another 6 cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon. That’s 15 cents more than last year’s high, and the highest daily average price since July 2014.

The state average did drift lower over the weekend by a penny. Sunday’s state average of $3.50 per gallon is 5 cents more than this time last week; 90 cents more than this time last year.

As tensions mount regarding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine , the energy market actually suffered its first week of losses last week. This snapped an 8-week streak of oil price gains.

After reaching a new 2022 high of  $95.46 per barrel on Monday, the price for U.S. crude declined 5% by the end of the week. That resulted in a 2% week-over-week decline of $2 per barrel – the equivalent of a 5 cent drop at the pump.

“It’s hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop, because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it’s still unclear.”

Fuel Price Overview

  • Sunday’s Florida Avg. – $3.50 per gallon
  • Highest Since – July 2014
  • Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up – $52.50
  • 2022 High – $3.51 per gallon
  • 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon
  • 2022 U.S. Oil Price High –
  • 2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.53)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), Panama City ($3.44), Punta Gorda ($3.45)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High
National $3.531 $3.529 $3.485 $3.320 $2.623 $4.11 (7/17/2008)
Florida $3.499 $3.502 $3.457 $3.215 $2.603 $4.08 (7/17/2008)
Georgia $3.374 $3.375 $3.335 $3.126 $2.486 $4.16 (9/15/2008)

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Florida Gas Prices Set New 2022 High As Oil Prices Reverse Course

Comments / 82

Lou Cummings
19h ago

This administration is taking all of that stimulus money back many times over suckers. Every mile you drive, every thing you pay for. The democrat train doesn't go chugga chugga. It goes gimmemoney, gimmemoney 24/7.

Reply(7)
25
Jimmy Wamble
17h ago

I hope every single person that voted for democrats is enjoying all the high gas, groceries, and everything that goes with it because u voted for them now u have them. God help anyone that voted for abortion and all the democratic ways.

Reply(2)
16
RAE
14h ago

Biden’s tax and the cost of not being energy independent which we were until the democrats got elected and reversed all of the policies. Fact check that. Let’s go Brandon

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Industry
The Free Press - TFP

University Of Florida: Mosquitoes That Transmit West Nile Virus Love To Bite Non-Native Lizards: What’s Next?

University Of Florida: Mosquitoes That Transmit West Nile Virus Love To Bite Non-Native Lizards: What’s Next? In the United States, West Nile virus circulates among wild birds, transmitted by Culex mosquitoes, which can… University Of Florida: Mosquitoes That Transmit West Nile Virus Love To Bite Non-Native Lizards: What’s Next?
UNIVERSITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Oil And Gas#Fuel Economy#Russian#Aaa#The Auto Club Group
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Health Alert: Infant Formula Produced In Michigan May Cause Cronobacter Infection, Salmonella Symptoms

Florida Health Alert: Infant Formula Produced In Michigan May Cause Cronobacter Infection, Salmonella Symptoms The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or… Florida Health Alert: Infant Formula Produced In Michigan May Cause Cronobacter Infection, Salmonella Symptoms
STURGIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy