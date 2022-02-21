Warm & Windy Day Leads Into Expected Night Showers

On this President’s Day, it will be very warm and windy.

Fire danger is critical Monday afternoon, while scattered showers and storms develop in the evening into Monday night.

Chances go up in the OKC metro from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Hail up to quarter-size and 60 mph winds will be the main threats.

There is a very low tornado threat in the southern portions of Oklahoma.

On Tuesday morning, arctic air surges in!

There will be a chance for some light freezing drizzle for a while and this could cause a few slick bridges Tuesday morning.

Our next round of precipitation arrives Wednesday.

A winter storm is expected to be underway Wednesday into Thursday.

Heavy, freezing rain and sleet is possible.

Light snow is possible as the system winds down.

Roads will be slick and hazardous Wednesday and Thursday.

These totals and zones will still shift some, so stay tuned over the coming days.

Trackers will be out bringing you updates through the week.