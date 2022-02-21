In the 608: ‘Coach Kate’ building a legacy at Parkview School District

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. – We first brought you the story last summer on Kate Brown.

“Coach Kate,” as everyone calls her, has helped run the Parkview School District’s wrestling program for seventeen years. That includes raising all three of her boys on the mat.

But her battle of stage 4 lung cancer has been the biggest fight of her life, and she can’t thank all of you for your prayers and positive encouragement.

“You live for not just like wrestling itself, but the family that it is,” Kate Brown said. “We’ve had a lot of things going on within our program, with some families going through some hard times right now, but the way that we support each other through stuff, you know you just have a backing. It makes it easier when you know you have so many people behind you.”

Last summer, Brown was given a prognosis of a few months, but she’s still not giving up hope. The proudest of them all are her three boys, who will always look up to their mom for her strengths.

“It’s hard to know that she’s sick with how positive she stays and how active she is. You just don’t see it. You know it,” said son Byron. “It’s the greatest part about her. She’s not going to show it. She’s not going to ask for a pity party. She’s just going to keep going with her life like nothing is happening.”

“You have to keep your mind off everything,” added youngest son Korben. “Keep going and keep working for something. There is always something to do and get done. There are always goals to pursue.”

Coach Kate was recently inducted into the Coaches Wall of Fame at Parkview, too. It’s something her coaching staff says is very well deserved for all the effort over the years.

“Every one of these children calls her Coach Kate or Mom, because they all grew up with her support for the sport,” said assistant wrestling coach John Rice. “It’s a true family thing, and she’s a family person you know, so it’s our wrestling family.”

Along with wrapping up the wrestling season, Coach Kate is still crossing off those bucket list items, most recently taking a trip to Cancun with her mom and sister.

Her oldest son, Byron, is getting married this spring, so she’s going to keep the positive attitude and prayers going, as the whole family says it’s keeping them in good spirits. They’re asking all of you at home to keep the prayers alive as well.

