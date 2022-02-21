ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orfordville, WI

In the 608: ‘Coach Kate’ building a legacy at Parkview School District

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izThO_0eKa6CTY00

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. – We first brought you the story last summer on Kate Brown.

“Coach Kate,” as everyone calls her, has helped run the Parkview School District’s wrestling program for seventeen years. That includes raising all three of her boys on the mat.

But her battle of stage 4 lung cancer has been the biggest fight of her life, and she can’t thank all of you for your prayers and positive encouragement.

“You live for not just like wrestling itself, but the family that it is,” Kate Brown said. “We’ve had a lot of things going on within our program, with some families going through some hard times right now, but the way that we support each other through stuff, you know you just have a backing. It makes it easier when you know you have so many people behind you.”

Last summer, Brown was given a prognosis of a few months, but she’s still not giving up hope. The proudest of them all are her three boys, who will always look up to their mom for her strengths.

“It’s hard to know that she’s sick with how positive she stays and how active she is. You just don’t see it. You know it,” said son Byron. “It’s the greatest part about her. She’s not going to show it. She’s not going to ask for a pity party. She’s just going to keep going with her life like nothing is happening.”

“You have to keep your mind off everything,” added youngest son Korben. “Keep going and keep working for something. There is always something to do and get done. There are always goals to pursue.”

Coach Kate was recently inducted into the Coaches Wall of Fame at Parkview, too. It’s something her coaching staff says is very well deserved for all the effort over the years.

“Every one of these children calls her Coach Kate or Mom, because they all grew up with her support for the sport,” said assistant wrestling coach John Rice. “It’s a true family thing, and she’s a family person you know, so it’s our wrestling family.”

Along with wrapping up the wrestling season, Coach Kate is still crossing off those bucket list items, most recently taking a trip to Cancun with her mom and sister.

Her oldest son, Byron, is getting married this spring, so she’s going to keep the positive attitude and prayers going, as the whole family says it’s keeping them in good spirits. They’re asking all of you at home to keep the prayers alive as well.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison College wraps up Black Culinary Series

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College cooked up some fun to celebrate Black History Month. The Yams and Sweet Potatoes: Black Culinary Series highlights Black cuisine that has influenced America and the world. Today, attendees joined local chef Patience Clark for a tasting of traditional shrimp and grits.  Demonstrations, tastings and presentations were held throughout the month of February by the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Orfordville, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton-Cross Plains to move forward with $8-12M stadium plans

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is moving forward with plans to build a multi-million dollar stadium complex, the district said Tuesday. The MCPASD Board of Education approved the move during a meeting on February 14. The complex is estimated to cost between $8-12 million. “Our stadium complex facilities are inadequate,” district spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said in...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD: Indoor masking requirement will remain in place until early April

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District’s masking requirement will remain in place until April, according to the latest guidance from district leaders. In an email sent to district families Wednesday morning, MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said the district is taking a “phased approach” to modifying its masking protocols. The first phase, which goes into effect March 1,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Breadmaking was no fad for this Madison man: How Mo Cheeks raised $20,000+ (& counting) through his pandemic pastime

MADISON, Wis.– A pandemic pastime with purpose. That’s the best way to describe Mo Cheeks’ breadmaking side hustle, ‘Bread & Justice.’ Born during the height of the pandemic and social justice protests, the former Madison City Councilman started baking as a way to cope with his anxiety and appetite for change. Twice a week, Cheeks wakes up in the middle...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Parkview School District#The Coaches Wall Of Fame
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with CookiePalooza

MADISON, Wis. — For cookie lovers, the best time of year is right around the corner. The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland held CookiePalooza on Saturday, to help get scouts ready for Cookie Season. Each year, Girl Scouts sell cookies to help learn business skills. Scouts learn Money Management, Business Ethics, People Skills, Goal Setting, and Decision Making. Saturday’s event was a chance...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy