headers for DNAT

By ceapen01
paloaltonetworks.com
 2 days ago

I am using source NAT for the DNAT policy due to certain network...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

RideApart

Ruroc Announces CHAIN App For Helmet Communication Units

Ruroc just released the fourth generation of its flagship Atlas helmet. While the lid’s streamlined shell, closable vents, customizable cheek pads, and RHEON technology stole the spotlight, the brand still makes the helmet compatible with its Shockwave Bluetooth audio system. Despite Ruroc’s vested interest in Shockwave’s success, the firm just released the CHAIN app aimed at unifying rider communication units regardless of the manufacturer.
CELL PHONES
Hackernoon

The Internet Computer Uniquely Enables Web3

There is an ongoing movement to wrest control of the platforms we use daily from giant monopolistic corporations and to decentralize them. Developers who want to build decentralized platforms typically turn to blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, but the severe limitations of those blockchains render decentralization illusory. The Internet Computer uniquely enables developers to build decentralized platforms because developers can now build every single aspect of their platform on the blockchain.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Where and How to Advertise NFTs?

NFTs represent the new frontier of both traditional and digital art, and for all those projects and initiatives that have something tangible both in terms of products and services as they offer an NFT to users, they can achieve something in return, such as a physical book. Hoken Tech has seen a more than exponential growth of these pieces, with collections of thousands of pieces, and it has now become a scheme to create collections from 10 thousand pieces, also the result of the so-called copymint phenomenon. But leaving out the scam collections, the rest of valid and genuine artists and projects that unfortunately have difficulty in emerging from the mire of these scam collections.
VISUAL ART
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
pymnts

SoftBank Invests in African Lending Analytics Startup Credrails

Credrails, a startup working on aggregating financial data in Africa, is set to close its $2.5 million funding round this month with backing from SoftBank, Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 21). Co-founder Clara Wanjiku Odero said the company was working with several customers in Kenya and Nigeria. Credrails offers services like...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

New DocuSign-Zoom integration lets you sign docs in a Zoom meeting

Today, in an effort to simplify online document signing, Zoom and DocuSign announced a new integration that lets you review and sign a document right within a Zoom meeting, greatly simplifying the legal requirements and eliminating the need to get in a car and go to an office. “DocuSign eSignature...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How to Prospect on LinkedIn with Lusha

If you’re an SDR, BDR AE - read on, this article is for you. If you’re like millions of salespeople, you probably use LinkedIn daily to find prospects to pitch your product or service. And while LinkedIn makes it easy to find prospects with their advanced search filters - how do you directly reach decision makers to pitch your product or service to?
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Tech Mahindra Only Indian Firm In the Forbes 50 Blockchain List

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced its inclusion in the Forbes Blockchain 50 list for the second consecutive year. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company out of the 50 companies that have been included in the list. “At Tech Mahindra,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Scandit Raises $150 Million to Expand International Footprint of Mobile Scanning Platform

Smart data capture company Scandit recently announced a $150 million Series A funding round led by Warburg Pincus, propelling the company to unicorn status with a valuation of more than $1 billion. Scandit develops augmented reality and mobile computer vision technologies that tap into the cameras on smart devices. The startup's platform can be used to interact with retail items and have a more personalized experience while shopping. Scandit says its technology is also being used by industries like transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing. Samuel Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Scandit, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS

