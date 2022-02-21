headers for DNAT

NFTs represent the new frontier of both traditional and digital art, and for all those projects and initiatives that have something tangible both in terms of products and services as they offer an NFT to users, they can achieve something in return, such as a physical book. Hoken Tech has seen a more than exponential growth of these pieces, with collections of thousands of pieces, and it has now become a scheme to create collections from 10 thousand pieces, also the result of the so-called copymint phenomenon. But leaving out the scam collections, the rest of valid and genuine artists and projects that unfortunately have difficulty in emerging from the mire of these scam collections.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO