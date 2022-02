Salina Regional Health Center has modified its COVID-19 visitor guidelines. From the Salina Regional Health Center Facebook page this morning:. Salina Regional Health Center is modifying its COVID-19 visitor guidelines due to improving numbers of COVID-19 infection in the community. Effective today, February 21, all hospital inpatients will be able to have two visitors at the same time. Visitors also will be able to alternate in and out of the facility throughout the day.

