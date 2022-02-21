Average gas price in NY jumps seven cents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas just keeps going up, and right now, the national average is $3.53 per gallon.

New York is even higher, with a seven-cent increase bringing it up to $3.75 per gallon.

Last year’s prices at this time didn’t even break the three-dollar mark. They averaged at $2.63 and $2.69, respectively.

Buffalo’s not too far behind the New York average, at $3.70 per gallon. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.68 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.70 (up eight cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.76 (up eight cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.75 (up nine cents from last week)

Rome – $3.76 (up six cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.73 (up seven cents from last week)

“Oil prices remain over $90 per barrel this morning,” AAA says. “Tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.”

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.