ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Average gas price in NY jumps seven cents

By Evan Anstey
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXL7e_0eKa5Xew00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas just keeps going up, and right now, the national average is $3.53 per gallon.

New York is even higher, with a seven-cent increase bringing it up to $3.75 per gallon.

Last year’s prices at this time didn’t even break the three-dollar mark. They averaged at $2.63 and $2.69, respectively.

Buffalo’s not too far behind the New York average, at $3.70 per gallon. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.68 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.70 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.76 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.75 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.76 (up six cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.73 (up seven cents from last week)

“Oil prices remain over $90 per barrel this morning,” AAA says. “Tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.”

Latest Posts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

To mask or not to mask: How customers are reacting post-mandate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the indoor mask mandate for businesses was lifted earlier this month, Jeromy Nucci of Nucci’s in Webster says there’s been more foot traffic. “Customers seem to be mostly coming in without the masks on,” he says. With or without masks Nucci says, people are doing what they feel is comfortable […]
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

CBA student dies after ski accident at Bristol Mountain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy died after being hurt in a ski accident while on mid-winter break. The CBA president informed his school community Wednesday afternoon of the death of 15-year-old Christian Cuomo, of Manlius. Cuomo suffered “suffered significant head and facial injuries” after landing face-first from a skip jump […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Batavia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Upstate New York#Russia#Utah Mcdonald#San Diego Padres#Sunrise Smart Start#New Yorkers#Flood Watch#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

2021 was New York’s safest hunting season ever

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Last year’s numbers confirmed that 2021 was the state’s safest hunting season in history for New York State. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the lowest number of hunting-related shooting accidents since the DEC’s Hunter Education Program was established in 1949 were recorded in 2021. This was announced by DEC […]
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 8 WROC

Republican Harry Wilson joins NY governor’s race

Along with kicking off his campaign, Wilson is placing a $12 million television advertisement buy. He's also hitting the campaign trail by making stops in 10 cities over the next three days. Wilson's campaign pledges to "turnaround New York" if he's elected governor.
ALBANY, NY
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit teacher goes to Iditarod as educator

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local school librarian has been chosen from a worldwide application pool to be a finalist in the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race teaching competition. The winner will get to help with the race, dog care, and musher support. West Irondequoit elementary school librarian Mrs. Julianne Westrich has been chosen to […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

2 shot on North Union St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after two men were shot on the city’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say officers responded to the area of Weld Street and North Union Street for the report of shooting around 1:20 p.m. Officials say once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy