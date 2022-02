ANN ARBOR, MI -- As an independently owned hardware store in Ann Arbor for nearly 60 years, Stadium Hardware has built a foundation of trust in the community. The store opened in 1963 at 2177 W. Stadium Blvd., and has expanded over the years into neighboring storefronts for Michigan Chandelier and Campus T.V. Nearly six decades later, the store continues to serve the Ann Arbor community, providing a service and selection not equaled by its big-box competitors, its owners said.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO