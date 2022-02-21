Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 10:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Washington; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout conditions are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2022-02-15 10:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow showers may linger for the next few hours, but impacts from heavier snowfall has now diminished.
Effective: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage HEAVY PRECIPITATION TONIGHT THOUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING Heavy precipitation will begin shortly and continue overnight into early Friday morning, tapering off after 6 AM. Across the Anchorage Bowl, temperatures will remain warm enough due to a increased southeasterly wind, that rain is expected for the duration; along Upper Hillside and Eagle River, a rain/snow mix will is likely for the duration. Snow may mix in with the rain early Friday morning as the precipitation comes to an end. Any snowfall accumulations will be minor.
Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
A dramatic swing in temperatures will mark a topsy-turvy week that will include the arrival of a new winter storm that will bring damaging wind gusts to the region. The strong cross-county storm moving from the west to east will arrive in the Northeast on Thursday, Feb. 17. While this...
A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
Effective: 2022-02-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet transitioning over to wet, heavy falling snow possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths and total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with an axis of localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana mainly along and south of I-88 and including much of the Chicago metro. * WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility including the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rates of snowfall greater than one inch per hour are possible. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in significant visibility reductions Thursday afternoon and early evening. They heavy and wet nature of the snow could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may result in some power outages.
A major winter storm with the potential for hurricane-force winds and heavy snow is threatening to slam the Northeast this weekend. The quickly-intensifying winter storm could develop into a nor'easter, and possibly a bomb cyclone, as it travels along the coast in the coming days, according to AccuWeather. "Confidence is...
Effective: 2022-02-21 22:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Meeker; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY .A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Projected snowfall totals have increased for a storm system sweeping through the Northeast creating slippery travel in much of the region. For look at the latest snowfall projections for the storm on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, click on the first and second images above from the National Weather Service.
Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-02-21 16:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing snow. Additional snow of 1 to 3 inches is expected, with greatest additional snowfall around South Pass. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains, including South Pass. * WHEN...Now until 11 PM today. The best chance of steadier snow will be late this afternoon into the evening. * IMPACTS...Travel over South Pass could become difficult. The combination of snow and blowing snow could result in visibility down to a tenth of mile at times. Also wind chills between 20 below and 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
Effective: 2022-02-19 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 100 PM EST. Target Area: Stark The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tuscarawas River At Massillon affecting Stark County. For the Tuscarawas River...including Massillon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscarawas River At Massillon. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Agathon Park area to Route 21. Water encroaches on Route 62 in Navarre. Flood waters may force the closing of two railroad crossings in Massillon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Clarke; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Jasper; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Union; Warren Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa Tonight into Tuesday .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Effective: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-20 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water and warm blankets in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches with higher amounts along the crest. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning until 1 PM PST Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be impacted along I-90 and through Snoqualmie Pass.
Effective: 2022-02-20 09:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-20 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Anchorage DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON WEST ANCHORAGE HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR TURNAGAIN ARM AND HIGHER ELEVATIONS * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the High Wind Watch, southeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...For the Dense Fog Advisory, west Anchorage. For the High Wind Watch, Turnagain Arm and higher elevations only. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM AKST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS... For the Dense Fog Advisory, hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. For the High Wind Watch, high winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph are possible through the Anchorage Bowl, especially late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Rain may occur at the same time as the strong winds, making for hazardous driving conditions at times.
