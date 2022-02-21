ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 03:55:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast...

alerts.weather.gov

KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet transitioning over to wet, heavy falling snow possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths and total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with an axis of localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana mainly along and south of I-88 and including much of the Chicago metro. * WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility including the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rates of snowfall greater than one inch per hour are possible. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in significant visibility reductions Thursday afternoon and early evening. They heavy and wet nature of the snow could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may result in some power outages.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 10:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Washington; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout conditions are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow showers may linger for the next few hours, but impacts from heavier snowfall has now diminished.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Auglaize, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Meeker by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 22:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Meeker; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY .A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Ramsey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WLUC

Accumulating snow event early this week

Plan on an active start to the third week of February. We have several rounds of accumulating snow today through Wednesday morning. The first round comes today with light snow spreading from west to east. Snow amounts with this round will be around 2-4″. Light scattered snow will continue tonight through tomorrow. Then, as an area of low pressure lifts across the Lower Peninsula a round of moderate to heavy snow at times moves in tomorrow afternoon through the night. From today through Wednesday morning snow accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations of the western U.P. up to 18″ possible, elsewhere in the central counties around 12″, and the least amounts in the south around 9″. Roads will be slippery with patchy blowing snow at times. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more quiet and cold.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Treacherous Travel and Heavy Snow

Initial snowfall for early Sunday evening will melt, allowing for the wet/slushy layer to freeze up Sunday night as temperatures fall and the sun sets. Heavy snow combined with the layer of ice at the surface will make travel increasingly treacherous during the overnight period, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 through Tuesday night. Snow is expected to quickly intensifies Sunday evening and dissipate towards Monday morning. Accumulating snow will end sometime midday Monday but flurries will linger into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage HEAVY PRECIPITATION TONIGHT THOUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING Heavy precipitation will begin shortly and continue overnight into early Friday morning, tapering off after 6 AM. Across the Anchorage Bowl, temperatures will remain warm enough due to a increased southeasterly wind, that rain is expected for the duration; along Upper Hillside and Eagle River, a rain/snow mix will is likely for the duration. Snow may mix in with the rain early Friday morning as the precipitation comes to an end. Any snowfall accumulations will be minor.

