Queen Elizabeth plans to speak with PM Johnson this week

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is expected to speak by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and hold other virtual engagements this week, a day after testing positive for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace said on...

go955.com

